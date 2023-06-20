Confirmed: Chelsea Shell Out £52m for Nkunku

Chelsea Secure Expected Nkunku Deal

Chelsea have confirmed the acquisition of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, a statement from the club has revealed. With a hefty £52m price tag attached, the Blues have added significant firepower to their forward line.

Nkunku’s Thrilling Bundesliga Record

Nkunku, a French striker, brings with him a superb track record from the Bundesliga. The 25-year-old netted 16 goals in just 25 games in the last season alone. Notably, he is the first recruit for Mauricio Pochettino, who assumed the reins at Chelsea in May.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt,” Nkunku said.

Having showcased his talents in both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, Nkunku is now eager to stamp his mark on the Premier League. He relishes the prospect of working with his new coach and team-mates and is enthusiastic about demonstrating his prowess on the pitch to the Chelsea faithful.

Nkunku is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NASfDOG0Xg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023

Nkunku’s Stellar Journey

The French international’s Chelsea contract takes effect from 1st July. Before his stint with Leipzig, Nkunku had an illustrious career at Paris St-Germain, where he helped the team secure three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups in his four-year tenure.

Nkunku’s move to Leipzig in 2019 led to a stellar 2021-22 season that saw him bag the Bundesliga Player of the Year and German PFA Player of the Year titles. He contributed to Leipzig’s cause with an impressive tally of 20 goals and 15 assists in the league.

His skills were on full display when he scored in the German Cup final this month, helping Leipzig clinch the trophy for the second consecutive year. Leipzig also finished third in the Bundesliga last season.

A New Chapter at Chelsea

Despite making his debut for France only last year, Nkunku had to miss the World Cup due to a leg injury. His arrival at Chelsea is eagerly anticipated, as noted by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

“Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity and versatility to our squad,” they declared.

With Nkunku on board, Chelsea’s attacking force just got a lot more formidable.