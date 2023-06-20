Ambitious Arsenal Lodge Record Bid for Premier League Star

Arsenal Determined to Secure Declan Rice with Monumental £90m Offer

As the transfer window swings into full motion, the Gunners have launched an ambitious £90 million bid for Declan Rice, West Ham United’s dynamic midfielder. This move marks their second attempt this month, pushing their transfer record nearly £20 million higher.

A Record-Breaking Attempt

Arsenal’s potential acquisition of Rice breaks new ground for the North London club. The proposed deal comprises a hefty £75m with a further £15m in add-ons. If accepted, it would obliterate the previous record set by Nicolas Pepe’s £72 million transfer from Lille in 2019.

🚨 Arsenal have now made a 2nd, improved offer to West Ham for Declan Rice. £75m + £15m add-ons. Club-record proposal for 24yo England midfielder expected to be turned down by #WHUFC – but #AFC getting closer to acceptable fee for top target @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/awJcPUitmf — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 20, 2023

However, the Gunners’ bold move is anticipated to face resistance. The substantial offer is still expected to fall short of the Hammers’ valuation, leaving Arsenal’s hopes hanging in the balance, as reported by David Ornstein on Twitter.

Rice: The Cornerstone of Arteta’s Midfield Rebuild?

Arsenal remain hopeful of securing Rice as a critical element in Mikel Arteta’s plans for a midfield transformation. Speculation continues to circulate around Granit Xhaka’s potential departure for Germany, with Thomas Partey also hinted to be following suit.

Rice’s Suitors Extend Beyond the Emirates

The pursuit of Rice is not exclusive to Arsenal, however. Last month, it was reported that Manchester City see Rice as a desirable midfield option. With the financial power to meet West Ham’s £100 million valuation, Guardiola’s side could prove formidable opponents in the race for Rice’s signature.

Arsenal’s Summer Transfer Strategy: A Broader View

Declan Rice isn’t the only name on Arsenal’s list. They’re also reportedly advancing swiftly in their negotiations with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. A deal, estimated to be around £60 million, is seemingly within reach.

Additionally, the Gunners have set their sights on Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, earmarking him as a top defensive target. While this potential move is in its nascent stages, the Dutch international is understood to be receptive to a move to the Emirates.

The Summer Ahead: Will Rice Become a Gunner?

In the whirlwind of the summer transfer season, Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice provides a thrilling subplot. While the hefty £90 million offer indicates a clear intent, its acceptance remains uncertain. However, Arsenal remain undeterred, their optimism fuelled by the belief that Rice and Havertz wish to join their ranks.

The question remains whether the lure of the Emirates Stadium and the vision of Mikel Arteta will prove enough to clinch these high-profile deals, ensuring a transformed and bolstered Arsenal squad for the forthcoming season.