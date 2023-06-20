Former Red Devil Ponders Possible United Homecoming

A Nostalgic Gesture: Daley Blind’s Fondness for Man Utd

In the world of football, few bonds are as strong as those formed by players and clubs during periods of success. One such bond exists between former Manchester United defender Daley Blind and the club itself, as revealed in an interview with the United veteran on the UTD Podcast.

Blind’s Connection to the Red Devils

From 2014 to 2018, Blind made a name for himself at Old Trafford, becoming a familiar face in the heart of United’s defence. After an impressive World Cup campaign with the Netherlands in 2014, he was brought over to the Red side of Manchester by Louis van Gaal.

During the 2015/16 season, Blind transitioned into a centre-back role and emerged as a vital figure. His constant presence on the field, amounting to a total of 56 appearances, helped the club lift the coveted FA Cup. However, under Jose Mourinho, Blind found less playing time and ultimately returned to Ajax in 2018.

Blind’s Time with Ajax and Erik ten Hag

Upon returning to Ajax, Blind worked under Erik ten Hag and quickly became a linchpin in a team that saw significant domestic and international success. The Dutch club accomplished a league and cup double, and came heartbreakingly close to the 2019 Champions League final, defeating giants Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.

Despite his contributions, Blind left Ajax midway through the 2022/23 season by mutual agreement. Bayern Munich, spotting an opportunity, quickly secured the Dutchman’s services on a short-term contract.

The Possibility of a Man Utd Return

Despite settling in Munich, the Dutch international found himself reminiscing about his days at Old Trafford. During an appearance on the UTD Podcast, Blind confessed he had considered reaching out to his former coach at Ajax, ten Hag, who had by then taken the reins at Manchester United.

“To be honest, he has the same agent as me, so the connection is not that far away,” Blind candidly remarked.

Nonetheless, the move never materialised. Blind admitted, “He did not really need me at that moment.” The arrival of players like Lisandro Martinez, who play in Blind’s position, likely diminished the need for his services.

Yet, there are no hard feelings on Blind’s part. “I am not blaming him for that. I am very thankful for the time [I had] with him. I learned a lot from him,” he added.

The Future of Daley Blind

As of now, Blind’s short stint at Bayern Munich is nearing its end. With his contract set to expire by the end of the month, the Dutchman will once again be a free agent. His recent comments only further stoke the flame of rumours, hinting at a possible return to his former stomping ground.

Regardless of where Blind lands next, his declaration of interest in a Manchester United return is a testament to the enduring allure of the club, its fans, and the indelible memories created on the field.