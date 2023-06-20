West Ham Stand Firm: Second Arsenal Bid Rejected

Arsenal’s Persistent Pursuit of Declan Rice: A Second Bid Rebuffed

Arsenal’s Fruitless Endeavours

Despite their persistent endeavours, Arsenal have once again been spurned by West Ham United in their pursuit of the highly coveted midfielder, Declan Rice. The Hammer’s captain continues to elude the Gunners as the East London club rejected a second sizeable offer for the England international, reported by BBC Sport.

A High Stakes Chess Game

The intrigue of this transfer saga is being driven up by the staggering numbers. The latest bid for the 24-year-old midfield maestro from Arsenal reportedly swelled to a sum of £90m, an investment the Gunners were willing to parcel out in four instalments, starting with an initial £75m. Yet, the Hammers’ hierarchy was not swayed. Their rejection of the opening salvo from North London last week was just the first move in what is proving to be a high-stakes chess game.

West Ham’s iron-willed chairman, David Sullivan, remains firm in his assertion. He is “99%” certain that Rice, the orchestrator of their recent Europa Conference League triumph, will depart from the East End this summer. However, they’re not going to let their talisman go cheaply or with elongated payment plans.

Rice’s Stellar Career at West Ham

Since earning his first-team stripes in the 2016-17 season, Rice has graced the pitch in Claret and Blue 245 times, contributing 15 goals. The academy product’s consistency has been rewarded with 41 caps for England, with the midfielder having played in all of their World Cup fixtures last winter.

Rice’s contract with the Hammers is set to expire next summer, but West Ham retains the option to extend the deal to 2025. This places the London club in a commanding position to negotiate a considerable transfer fee for their jewel. Arsenal’s quest for Rice continues, but West Ham’s resolve is proving to be a formidable opponent.