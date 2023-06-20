New Swiss Format Set to Revolutionise Premier League 2

Premier League 2 Revolution: The Swiss-Style Strategy

According to reports from the Training Ground Guru website, Premier League clubs have decidedly committed to transitioning the Under-21s league, Premier League 2, to a Swiss-style format from next season. This comes following a season-long review into the league’s efficiency in preparing Academy players for the senior game.

At present, the Premier League 2 operates a two-tier format, with Category One clubs featuring in two divisions. The new structure will eliminate these divisions and host a single group consisting of 25 teams.

The Details: Seeds and Fixtures

Modelled on the renowned chess tournament style, the Swiss model will implement a unique format of seeding and fixture allocations. It will take into account multi-year performance to seed teams into five pots, and the fixtures will be derived based on these seedings.

A typical week would see teams square off against every club in their own pot and four or five teams from all other pots, either on home or away grounds. This strategy will equate to 20 regular season games, which is on par with the current scenario in PL2 Division Two but six fewer than in PL2 Division One.

Subsequently, the results will compile a combined table that identifies the teams who will secure the coveted play-off positions.

The Swiss Model: A Continental Trend?

It’s interesting to note that the Swiss model, which was used in chess, will also be adopted by the UEFA Champions League in 2024/25. So, it appears this change could signal a wider shift in European football competition formats.

While the Swiss model certainly promises a fresh approach to the Premier League 2, reactions are mixed amongst club officials. For some of the more established clubs, removing the threat of relegation is a positive move, as it places player development above league standings. This new format could prevent clubs from retaining players longer than necessary or recruiting specifically for the U21 age group to bolster their PL2 position.

On the other hand, there are concerns that the lack of a two-tier system could reduce the sense of jeopardy or meaningful competition in the later stages of the season.

The Historical Cycle: Back to One-tier Format

The shift to a one-tier format is somewhat of a throwback to the 2013/14 Premier League season. Just last year, the PL2 reverted from an U23 to U21 league, permitting clubs to field five ‘over-aged’ players. This new structure seems to continue the trend towards a more unified, single-tier system.

The upcoming fixtures for the 2023/24 Premier League 2 campaign, reflecting the new Swiss-style format, are due for release in July. Football fans and clubs alike will be eagerly awaiting to see how these changes shake up the game.