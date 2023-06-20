Arsenal Set to Secure £35m Ajax Star

Jurrien Timber: Arsenal’s Next Crown Jewel?

As the Summer season flows, the football rumour mill heats up. The latest whispers, courtesy of Football Transfers, tie Arsenal with Ajax’s star defender Jurrien Timber for a tidy sum of €35 million. So, why does the Gunner’s gaffer, Mikel Arteta, have his sights set on this Dutch gem? Let’s take a closer look.

Arteta’s Arsenal held their own in last year’s Premier League, staying at the summit for a good 248 days, only to be pipped by Manchester City’s late surge. To close the gap, Arteta’s summer game plan is to inject his squad with a blend of youth and experience. Names like England’s Declan Rice and Germany’s Kai Havertz are already part of the buzz. However, Timber’s potential arrival carries a specific allure.

Jurrien Timber: More Than Meets the Eye

Timber’s reputation as a solid centre-back only tells half the story. The Dutchman stands out for his exceptional touches (90.5 on average last season, an Eredivisie record) and tactical versatility – a trait Arteta finds incredibly valuable. Over half of his touches occur in the middle third, showcasing an innate capacity to both defend and transition play – an essential blend for a modern defender.

Timber’s addition to the Gunners could also resolve Arteta’s squad depth conundrum. While Ben White’s performances were nothing short of remarkable, the return to the Champions League means the Gunners will need more options. Enter Timber, with his proven capability to complement White.

Kieran Tierney’s assured playing time, despite Oleksandr Zinchenko’s presence, is a testament to Arteta’s ability to balance talent. Similarly, White and Timber could coexist, or even co-play, with Timber’s flexible positioning.

An Investment Worth Making

Mentor Pep Guardiola’s end-of-season tactic, using four centre-backs at Manchester City, proved fruitful. Arteta could mirror this strategy, employing both White and Timber at the same time. Given Arteta’s keen eye for tactical innovation, this isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Football’s volatile landscape also favours Arsenal’s move. Manchester United, led by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, have been hovering around Timber. However, the ongoing takeover saga at United provides a window for the Gunners to swoop in and secure the Dutchman.

At €35m, Timber could be a bargain considering his valuation of €38.3m by Football Transfers’ in-house algorithm. Given Arsenal’s track record of player development, with the likes of White and William Saliba, Timber’s value could skyrocket in no time.

Jurrien Timber could be the right fit for Arteta’s ambitious Arsenal. His signing is a statement of intent, showcasing the Gunners’ readiness to challenge on all fronts in the upcoming season. Only time will reveal if this Dutchman can become Arsenal’s next crown jewel.