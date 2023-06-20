Chelsea Reject Brighton’s £30m Offer, Star Defender Set for Exit

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill: A Rising Star

Chelsea’s 20-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill might just be the surprise package for the Blues next season, according to sources close to Football Insider. The Southhampton-born youngster, who spent the previous season on loan at Brighton, is believed to be in line for considerable first-team action in the 2023-24 campaign.

This comes as no shock, with the eminent Kalidou Koulibaly poised to take his talents to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal. The void left by the experienced Senegalese international now provides the ideal platform for Colwill to strut his stuff at Stamford Bridge.

Proving His Worth at Brighton

The England Under-21 international spent the 2022-23 season with the Seagulls, leaving a significant impression. He donned the Brighton shirt 22 times across all competitions, playing a vital role in helping the club secure an unprecedented Europa League spot. His remarkable spell has prompted Brighton to consider turning his temporary stay into a permanent deal.

Despite Brighton’s efforts to seal the deal, Chelsea have been steadfast, recently turning down a generous offer of £30 million. As it stands, a well-placed source has suggested that “all signs are pointing” to the young defender remaining with the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Ace Card

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino appears to have big plans for Colwill. The young defender is tipped to become the first-choice left-sided centre-back for the upcoming season under the stewardship of the Argentine manager.

Although Colwill hasn’t yet made a senior appearance for Chelsea, his combined 54 appearances during his time with Brighton and Huddersfield suggest he’s ready for the big stage.

Koulibaly, who was signed just 12 months ago for a fee reported to be around £33 million, is expected to part ways with the Blues. The former Napoli star had a decent run, netting two goals and providing an assist in 32 appearances last season.

In all likelihood, it’s a changing of the guard at Stamford Bridge. As one star sets, a new one in Levi Colwill appears ready to rise.