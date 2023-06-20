Newcastle Bow Out of Barella Chase, Liverpool Want Price Drop

Newcastle’s Transfer Tango: Barella Stalemate

Reported by The Independent, the St. James’ Park outfit, Newcastle United, find themselves grappling with a formidable £30 million disparity in the valuation of Internazionale’s midfield maestro, Nicolo Barella. This impasse sees Manager Eddie Howe’s quest for a top-class midfield addition veering towards other targets this summer. The club’s valuation, stalling at £50 million, is a far cry from the hefty £80 million Inter Milan are holding out for, the Italian side under financial duress to turn a profit after shelling out around £40 million for Barella from Cagliari.

Liverpool’s Interest

The Merseyside behemoth, Liverpool, have similarly been charmed by Barella’s dynamism, a perfect fill for their midfield duo alongside Alexis Mac Allister. Yet, the high price tag is a hurdle for the Anfield side too, with Nice’s Khephren Thuram emerging as a more economical prospect.

In the face of this stalemate, Newcastle’s radar is shifting towards other players such as AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. The club’s interests are not just limited to these two, with a long-standing curiosity in Leicester City’s James Maddison.

Maddison’s North-South Dilemma

Newcastle’s initial inquiry suggested Maddison could be prised away from Leicester for a sum close to the £45 million they were prepared to invest in Barella. However, Leicester’s stance demands almost double that amount. Further complicating matters, Maddison is said to favour a move south, which makes Tottenham Hotspur a more likely destination, despite Spurs themselves falling short of Leicester’s valuation.

In conclusion, the ongoing dance of transfers presents a challenging scenario for Newcastle, testing their negotiation skills and resourcefulness in the face of stiff competition and inflated prices. Nevertheless, the Magpies remain undeterred in their pursuit of adding quality to their squad.