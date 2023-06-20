Hodgson’s Legacy: Crystal Palace’s Hope for Continued Stewardship

The Call of Crystal Palace to Hodgson: Extend the Oldest Manager’s Record

In the realm of Crystal Palace, a potential deal is brewing; one that could see Roy Hodgson, the 75-year-old managerial guru, stay on for yet another season despite his reluctance. As reported by Ed Aarons in The Guardian, the club are eager to persuade Hodgson to perpetuate his reign, a move that could further consolidate his legacy as the league’s most senior manager.

Hodgson’s Success and Crystal Palace’s Conundrum

This isn’t a decision taken lightly by Palace. The board, including chairman Steve Parish, have certainly weighed up several alternatives, notably Graham Potter who found himself out of a job following his dismissal from Chelsea in early April. Other names in the mix included Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper and Brendan Rodgers, although the latter has since opted to return to Celtic.

However, Hodgson, a man synonymous with Crystal Palace, remains the favourite to clinch the post. His exceptional feat of securing safety for the club with five victories from just eight matches after succeeding Patrick Vieira in March certainly tips the scale in his favour.

The Crystal Palace Equation: Hodgson, Lewington, and McCarthy

If a deal were to be secured, Hodgson’s long-term companion Ray Lewington would be retained as first-team coach. Additionally, Paddy McCarthy, the former Palace skipper and Vieira’s replacement for the match against Arsenal in March, would also remain an essential figure within the club.

Revered by the Crystal Palace hierarchy, McCarthy’s commendable coaching with the club’s under-18s since his retirement in 2016 has earmarked him as a potential future manager.

Player Perspective: A Nod to Hodgson’s Influence

Last week, Eberechi Eze, the 25-year-old English footballer, acknowledged Hodgson’s profound influence on his career. Singling out Hodgson’s “insane wisdom”, Eze credited his England call-up to the guidance he received from the venerable coach.

A Stance Amid Uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Wilfried Zaha’s future, the club are determined to build upon the foundation set by Hodgson. Zaha’s contract, due to expire by the months-end, is a crucial question Palace must address. A new four-year deal worth £200,000 a week could potentially keep the coveted player at Palace, despite a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table.

Elsewhere in the squad, Marc Guéhi has caught the attention of the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham. The defender’s escalating popularity is likely to put Palace in a strong negotiating position, with the club expected to demand a hefty sum of at least £50m for his transfer.

The ultimate decision lies with Hodgson – will he extend his record-breaking run at Crystal Palace? Or, will the club herald a new era under a different banner? Only time will reveal.