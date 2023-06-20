Chelsea’s Midfield Maestro Eyed by Manchester City for £25m

A Move Taking Shape: Man City’s Kovacic Bid

Manchester City’s inclination towards Chelsea’s midfield maestro Mateo Kovacic is an open secret. It’s finally morphing into tangible action as the Premier League champions pen a proposal, a handsome £25 million offer, for Kovacic, the Croatian who can turn a game on its head. Sam Dean, a correspondent for The Athletic, lays bare the unfolding situation.

Kovacic is no stranger to being in the limelight. The 29-year-old is eager to don City’s colours as he and his current club Chelsea join forces to craft an acceptable exit plan. The ticking clock on Kovacic’s contract at Stamford Bridge, set to expire in a year, is the backdrop against which these discussions are being held.

Guardiola’s Gaze: Kovacic Under the Radar

Pep Guardiola, known for his keen eye for talent and uncompromising demand for excellence, has harboured admiration for Kovacic since the Croatian’s time at Madrid. Kovacic, who moved to Chelsea from Madrid in 2019, initially on loan, then as a permanent fixture following a five-year contract, seems to have done enough to hold Guardiola’s attention.

For a club boasting titles including the Champions League, the Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, Kovacic’s contributions have been nothing short of stellar. He has been a constant in the Chelsea line-up, racking up 142 Premier League appearances, and even amid the 2022-23 season’s turbulence, his 37 fixtures with 17 top-flight starts, speak volumes about his importance.

Chelsea’s Stance: Why Kovacic’s Exit Might Just Make Sense

Chelsea’s readiness to part ways with Kovacic does raise eyebrows. But a deeper dive into the club’s affairs presents a logical perspective. Kovacic’s contract is counting its final days, and as yet, Chelsea hasn’t made any significant moves towards renewal talks.

The club are envisioning a future with Enzo Fernandez at the heart of the midfield. The reshuffling also hints at a massive squad turnover looming on the horizon. Chelsea’s new proprietors, Todd Boehly, and Clearlake Capital, conscious of the need to streamline the squad and reorganise finances, find Kovacic’s departure fitting perfectly into their blueprint. The sale would serve the dual purpose of reducing the wage bill and generating funds, the latter being crucial following a heavy spending spree.

A few clouds of uncertainty hover over City’s midfield line-up for the upcoming season. Kovacic’s inclusion, especially at a not-so-exorbitant price, seems like a logical puzzle piece. The coming days will reveal whether the Croatian is indeed a part of Guardiola’s grand plan.