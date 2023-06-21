Everton Striker Eyes Exit, Ligue 1 Return Possible

David Lynch of Football Insider reports on the developments surrounding Neal Maupay’s career as the French forward is poised to end his underwhelming stint at Everton. Talks are in progress, with clubs from Italy and France expressing interest in the forward.

A Rocky Season for Maupay

Everton’s £15m acquisition, Maupay, has had a lacklustre performance since his arrival from Brighton last summer. Scoring only once in 29 appearances in all competitions, Maupay has struggled to cement his position as a regular starter under manager Sean Dyche. Even with the glaring absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin for much of the season, Maupay’s inability to consistently find the net has pushed Everton to consider a shift in strategy.

Rebuilding Everton’s Offensive Line

The report indicates Everton are open to parting ways with Maupay in the upcoming window, with player’s representatives already scouting for potential exit options. Preliminary talks with clubs from Serie A and Ligue 1 suggest a promising future for the 26-year-old striker, who is eager to establish himself at a club where he can secure regular playtime.

As Maupay looks for a new home, Everton are scanning the market for new striking options to bolster their frontline. The Toffees aim to compensate for the departure of the former France U21 international and address their goal-drought woes. Sean Dyche, in particular, is keen to secure a reliable goal-scorer to keep Everton clear of any potential relegation battles in the upcoming Premier League season.

A Return Home for Maupay?

Amidst the speculations, Maupay has hinted at a potential return to his former club, Nice. When quizzed about a possible move back to the Cote d’Azur on French television, the forward responded with nostalgia, saying, “Nice is my home. I love the city, I love the club.”

With a record of nine goals in 53 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, a return to Nice may provide Maupay with the familiar surroundings he needs to regain his form. Maupay made the leap from the academy to the first team at just 16 during his stint at Nice, and a potential return could mark a full-circle moment for the Frenchman.

The story of Neal Maupay and Everton has not been a tale of grand success. However, as the summer transfer window approaches, both parties seem eager to turn a fresh page. As Everton seek to bolster their attacking line, Maupay hopes to find a home where he can regain his form and return to regular play. The football world will watch with anticipation as this story unfolds.