Liverpool and Chelsea Lock Horns for Midfield Duo

The Bridge Aims for Double Signing

Chelsea, the London-based juggernauts, have been active in the transfer market lately. The talk of the town is that the Blues are eyeing to bolster their midfield prowess with not one but two stars as per Football Insider.

On the back of an impressive 2022-23 campaign, Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign Moises Caicedo, the Brighton sensation. A source mentioned that they are eager to seal the deal as soon as possible.

However, the Blues are not stopping there; they’re in conversation with a couple of other highly sought-after talents, with Romeo Lavia from Southampton and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga being at the top of their list.

Liverpool in the Chase

Anfield is not silent either, as Liverpool are also keen on rebuilding their midfield. Interestingly, both Lavia and Veiga are reportedly high on their agenda.

Having signed Alexis Mac Allister already, the Reds are showing no signs of stopping in their quest to revamp the centre of the park.

Lavia: The Starlet Chelsea and Liverpool Desire

19-year-old Romeo Lavia, despite Southampton’s relegation, managed to catch the eye of many with his performance. The youngster scored a goal and assisted another in 34 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

The Belgian international, who moved from Manchester City in 2022, has four years remaining on his contract, and City have an option to buy him back for £40million in 2024.

Veiga: A Rising Star in Spain

Gabri Veiga, the 21-year-old Celta Vigo ace, is attracting glances from across Europe, including Chelsea and Liverpool. In the 2022-23 season, Veiga boasted an impressive tally of 11 goals and four assists in 39 appearances. He has three years left on his contract with the Spanish outfit.

Waiting Game for Chelsea

Chelsea, despite their ambitions, might have to play the waiting game. It is believed that they can’t proceed with official moves until they part ways with Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic. This comes as a measure to streamline their wage bill, which swelled due to their splurge in the previous transfer window.

The Future of Stamford Bridge and Anfield

While Caicedo remains the primary target for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea, they’re aiming for further reinforcements despite their British-record signing of Enzo Fernandez in January.

Chelsea and Liverpool are clearly locked in a transfer tussle for the same prized assets. The outcome of this saga will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the future of both clubs.