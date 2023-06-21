West Ham Face Steep £90M Fee for Fulham Star

Fulham’s £90M Price Tag on Joao Palhinha: A Signal to West Ham?

A Benchmark to Remember

As West Ham sets their sights on the dynamic Portuguese midfielder, Joao Palhinha, Fulham appears to have thrown down the gauntlet. The London-based club has audaciously valued Palhinha at a staggering £90 million.Fulham are looking to West Ham’s £100m valuation of their captain, Declan Rice, as a reference point as reported by Daily Mail. Senior sources at Fulham stated, “they are using the £100m asking price for Declan Rice as a benchmark.” West Ham’s interest in Palhinha is heightened as they consider him a potential replacement for Rice.

While Rice, 24, is younger and arguably on a different level than the 27-year-old Palhinha, Fulham is in a strong negotiating position with Palhinha’s contract running until 2027.

Palhinha’s Rising Star

Palhinha, who joined Fulham for £20 million from Sporting Lisbon, has been nothing short of phenomenal. Under Marco Silva’s tutelage, he quickly became an integral part of the team that surpassed expectations by finishing comfortably in the top half of the table.

His debut season at Craven Cottage saw him make 40 appearances across all competitions. Not just that, the Portuguese international emerged as a linchpin in Fulham’s midfield, topping the league with 147 tackles last term. His incredible form has caught the attention of several Premier League bigwigs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

West Ham’s Quest Continues

However, Fulham’s £90 million valuation might be a bridge too far for the interested parties. Rivals are unlikely to entertain this figure and might try to negotiate with lower offers, as the consensus suggests Palhinha’s worth is closer to £50 million.

Meanwhile, West Ham’s pursuit of Rice sees Arsenal failing in their bid. Their latest £75 million offer, plus £15 million in add-ons, was rejected by West Ham, who are holding out for at least £100 million.

In case the Hammers are unable to secure Palhinha’s signature, they are rumoured to have set their sights on Ajax’s Edson Alvarez. The Mexican international has been sensational since joining Ajax in 2019, clinching two Eredivisie titles. However, Borussia Dortmund is also in the fray and has reportedly sent Alvarez a contract offer.

Looking Ahead

Will West Ham make a move to secure Joao Palhinha, or will they turn their attention elsewhere? Only time will tell. As the summer transfer window heats up, Fulham’s £90 million valuation is a clear statement of intent. They are signalling their ambition to hold onto their star midfielder or ensure a lucrative exit.