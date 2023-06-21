Third Bid Looming: Arsenal Undeterred in Big Money Chase

The Unstoppable Pursuit: Arsenal’s Relentless Chase for Declan Rice

North London titans, Arsenal, show no sign of retreat in their dogged pursuit of West Ham’s talisman, Declan Rice. After seeing their second generous bid of £90 million rebuffed, it’s reported by insiders that they’re readying themselves for a third, aiming to meet West Ham’s steep asking price.

The Gunners’ recent proposal, an impressive package of £75 million upfront with an additional £15 million tucked away in add-ons, failed to woo West Ham. According to sources as reported by the Daily Mail, the Hammers’ stalwart chairman, David Sullivan, continues to set his sights on a staggering £100 million minimum for his star player.

The initial attempt from Arsenal, a cool £80 million, was also swept aside earlier this month. However, it’s believed that Arsenal are undeterred and prepared to come back to the table with a bid closer to West Ham’s valuation. This relentless pursuit underlines the North London club’s resolve in landing their number one target.

Rice himself, amid this high-stakes game of football finance, is keen on the prospect of donning the iconic Arsenal red. The rumour mill suggests that he’s optimistic of becoming a Gunner by month-end, eagerly awaiting the day when his personal terms, rumoured to be well in excess of £200,000-per-week, will be sealed.

An Unexpected Twist: Kai Havertz

In a surprising turn of events, Arsenal have re-engaged with Chelsea over an improved £60 million offer for their forward, Kai Havertz. Advanced talks are said to be underway about a package valued at a sure £55 million, with an additional £5 million bundled in bonuses.

Despite seeing their initial bid of £50 million declined last week, Arsenal have maintained dialogue with Chelsea about sealing a deal for the German international. It appears that a broad agreement on personal terms has already been reached. Havertz, it’s reported, will be offered a long-term contract worth a minimum of £210,000-per-week.

Chelsea, however, seem to be playing hardball, valuing Havertz between £70 million to £75 million. Intriguingly, Havertz himself has given his green light to the Arsenal move, providing the two clubs can settle on a departure fee.

Chelsea, with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo topping their recruitment list, are seemingly eager to boost their coffers. The pursuit of Caicedo, with a hefty price tag of at least £100 million, necessitates the sale of players. Arsenal’s improved offer for Havertz may just be the nudge needed to set the dominos falling.

In this riveting game of football’s financial chess, only time will tell if Arsenal’s tenacity pays off, landing them Declan Rice and potentially Havertz. The transfer saga continues…