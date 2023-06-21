Chelsea Star Embarks on New Journey

N’Golo Kante Embarks on a New Adventure with Al-Ittihad

The End of an Era at Chelsea

Chelsea’s beloved midfielder N’Golo Kante has sealed his next venture in football by agreeing to sign with the Saudi Arabian titans, Al-Ittihad. It’s the culmination of a truly remarkable tenure for Kante at Stamford Bridge, where he bedazzled fans and competitors alike with his tenacity and skill.

Kante, 32, whose contract with Chelsea reaches its end in June, has faced a season beset with injuries limiting him to a mere nine appearances for the Blues in the 2022-23 season. Nevertheless, the memory of his spell at Chelsea will forever be etched in gold.

Kante’s Glittering Legacy

Kante’s meteoric rise in English football began when he was instrumental in Leicester City’s fairy-tale Premier League victory in the 2015-16 season. His move to Chelsea further solidified his status as one of football’s modern greats. At Stamford Bridge, Kante’s trophy cabinet swelled with the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, and FA Cup.

He was showered with accolades such as the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season. Not to mention, Kante was a pivotal force behind France’s triumph in the 2018 World Cup.

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, paid tribute to the midfield maestro: “N’Golo’s impact and influence during his time at Chelsea cannot be overstated. His tireless performances in midfield contributed to several trophy wins and have guaranteed him a place in the club’s history. We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter in his career.”

An Exciting Chapter with Al-Ittihad

Kante will now sport the Al-Ittihad jersey, having signed a three-year contract reportedly worth a staggering £86 million. He will rub shoulders with his fellow countryman Karim Benzema, who recently agreed to a three-year deal with the club after departing Real Madrid.

The lure of Saudi Arabian football seems to be increasingly enchanting for high-profile players. Cristiano Ronaldo is already gracing the pitches there, however, not every player is enthralled. Recently, Tottenham’s Son Heung-min voiced his disinterest in a move to Saudi Arabia.

As reported by BBC Sport, this marks a fascinating twist in the career of N’Golo Kante and the footballing landscape in Saudi Arabia, where stars like Kante and Benzema will surely enthrall the masses.