Manchester United and Newcastle in Tug of War for Rising Star Adama Bojang

A Starlet in the Spotlight

Adama Bojang, the dazzling 19-year-old Gambia Under-20 forward, is drawing attention from Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Newcastle United. With an electrifying performance that propelled his nation into the knockout stages of the Under-20 World Cup, Bojang is hot property and rumoured to be available from Steve Biko FC for a paltry £2.6 million as per The Guardian.

A Bevy of Suitors

Not only Manchester United and Newcastle, but Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Wolves are also magnetised by Bojang’s show-stopping feats in Argentina. However, the Premier League isn’t the only one ringing. German clubs are in contention too, with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly keeping tabs on the young prodigy.

“It is understood his club has received an offer from an unnamed German side this week,” highlights The Guardian. A move to Bundesliga is believed to be Bojang’s preference, but the tide could change if an English club swoops in.

Breaking Through The Permit Barrier

Interestingly, despite Adama Bojang’s absence of European experience, recent updates in the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria could make his passage to the UK smoother. English clubs are now allowed to sign players who don’t meet the points requirement, thanks to the new international player visa norms.

“These could enable Southampton to sign Bojang’s international teammate Dembo Saidykhan,” says The Guardian, referring to another promising talent from Steve Biko FC.

In the recent Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Adama Bojang stole the show with four goals, earning a spot in the team of the tournament. It’s safe to say, his star is on the ascent.