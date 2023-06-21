Chelsea Zoom Past Spurs for Star Striker

Chelsea Outpaces Spurs in Hot Pursuit for Sensational Striker

London is abuzz as Chelsea swiftly swoops in on a prized catch, leaving Spurs in their wake.

Nicolas Jackson: The Jewel of Villarreal

22-year-old Nicolas Jackson has had the football world on its toes with his breathtaking performances. The Villarreal forward, who’s currently on international duty with Senegal, blossomed in the twilight of the 2022-23 season. Overcoming a hamstring injury scare earlier in the year, Jackson stunned all with nine goals and two assists in La Liga’s final eight games, amassing 13 goals and five assists in 38 games across all competitions this season. With three years still left on his contract with Villarreal, this prodigy is one to watch.

Chelsea Nears the Finish Line

“Tottenham are set to fail in their pursuit of Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson with his move to Chelsea now ‘90% done’,” Football Insider reveal. The speed at which Chelsea has moved to secure Jackson’s services is impressive. It was disclosed that the club has agreed on personal terms with Jackson and only needs to meet his £34 million release clause to complete the deal.

Spurs’ Ongoing Struggle

Spurs had set their sights on the rising star following a stunning end to the season. Manager Ange Postecoglou, according to Football Insider, aimed to bolster his attacking options after losing Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma. A source revealed to Football Insider that Postecoglou is keen on a player akin to Jackson, but their pursuit appears to have hit a roadblock with Chelsea racing ahead.

Other Suitors Left Behind

Aston Villa and Bournemouth also had an interest in Jackson. Notably, Bournemouth had reportedly agreed on a £20 million deal in January which fell through due to concerns about Jackson’s fitness.

Chelsea’s Squad Boost

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to make waves in the transfer window. The club confirmed the signing of RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku on a six-year contract. This further strengthens their position and sends a clear message to competitors like Spurs.