Arsenal Transfer Window Latest with Robbie from AFTV

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Declan Rice, Departure of Thomas Partey and Arrival of Romeo Lavia?

As the summer transfer window heats up, Arsenal Football Club continues to make waves in its quest to rebuild and strengthen its squad. Central to this year’s activity are three key midfield names: Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal’s Pursuit of Declan Rice

“Every football fan knows that a great team begins in the midfield. This summer, Arsenal has demonstrated that understanding, making aggressive moves to secure Declan Rice from West Ham,” observed Robbie Lyle on his AFTV video podcast.

This comes after two unsuccessful bids for the coveted defensive midfielder.

The North London club is now “fully expecting to go back in with a third bid,” shared Lyle, as per reports in the Daily Mail; a development that could see Arsenal inch closer to West Ham’s £100m valuation of the player. Rice’s acquisition would undoubtedly be a massive coup for the Gunners, who are eager to add his steel and leadership to their ranks.

Partey’s Possible Departure

While Arsenal are keen to add Rice to their midfield, the future of Thomas Partey remains uncertain. The Ghanaian midfielder, who arrived at the Emirates from Atletico Madrid in 2020, may be on the move again.

“There’s been lots of rumours about Thomas Partey,” said Lyle. “It’s not Arsenal that really want Thomas Partey to go, it’s more Thomas Partey looking to move on.”

Partey’s potential exit has fuelled speculation over Arsenal’s next steps. Whether the Gunners can secure a suitable replacement in this transfer window will be a major subplot of the summer.

Arrival of Romeo Lavia?

With Partey’s departure seeming more likely, Arsenal’s attention may have shifted towards Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

“Lots of reports that Arsenal are edging closer and closer to getting this deal done,” confirmed Lyle, hinting at a possible £40m deal.

The addition of Lavia could provide the Gunners with a much-needed anchor in the heart of their midfield, especially if Rice’s deal doesn’t materialise. Lavia, a promising and versatile defensive midfielder, would be an asset to Mikel Arteta’s side.

As Arsenal look to navigate the summer transfer window, the club’s midfield is poised for a reshuffle. Declan Rice’s anticipated arrival, Thomas Partey’s potential departure, and Romeo Lavia’s speculated addition underline the club’s intent to redefine their central play.

“This summer is going to be fascinating for Arsenal,” Lyle concluded. “With Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Romeo Lavia in the mix, it’s going to be a whirlwind.”

