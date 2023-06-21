Man Utd’s Unique Tactic for Declan Rice Pursuit

Manchester United’s Bold Strategy for Declan Rice Acquisition

As the summer transfer season heats up, Football Transfers have reported on an intriguing development. The name Declan Rice is resonating across multiple clubs, notably, Manchester United. The Red Devils are devising an audacious plan to outbid Arsenal for the coveted West Ham United captain, adopting a cash-plus-player strategy, with Harry Maguire and/or Scott McTominay as potential makeweights.

An Innovative Approach Amidst Rising Competition

With Arsenal’s latest £90 million offer, encompassing £75 million upfront plus £15 million in add-ons over five years, turned down by West Ham, Manchester United sensed an opportunity. Recognising the Irons’ admiration for both McTominay and Maguire, they seem to consider this the perfect time to turn the tables in the transfer tussle.

The McTominay and Maguire Connection

The Manchester United duo is understood to be in the shop window this summer. Despite Maguire’s experience and leadership, his substantial wage package could potentially impede his switch to East London. This paves the way for Scott McTominay, the talented Scot, as a more plausible candidate to move to the London Stadium, serving as an enticing proposition in the chase for Declan Rice.

The Pull of the Gunners

Yet, the pendulum of Rice’s future continues to swing towards North London. Arsenal, it seems, are still in pole position to secure the midfielder’s services. Mikel Arteta reportedly earmarks the West Ham captain as a top priority, and the Gunners are believed to be contemplating a third bid.

Manchester United’s Transfer Budget Challenges

The Old Trafford outfit’s eagerness to sign Rice is not without constraints. The acquisition should be woven carefully into their tight transfer budget. This situation intensifies the significance of their proposed cash-plus-player manoeuvre, necessitating a meticulous calculation of the valuation of both Maguire and McTominay.

In summary, the fight for Declan Rice’s signature promises to be a fascinating subplot of this transfer window. Will Manchester United’s proposed gambit sway West Ham into releasing their prized asset? Or will Arsenal’s persistent advances finally bear fruit? As always in football, time will reveal all.