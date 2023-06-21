Star Midfielder Set to Swap Manchester City for Barcelona

Barcelona Poised to Finalize Ilkay Gundogan Deal

In a major development, Ilkay Gundogan is on the verge of making a switch to Barcelona, having turned down numerous contract offers from other clubs. The German midfielder, who had also received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, has opted against prolonging his stay in England.

According to 90min Barcelona is on the cusp of announcing the acquisition of Gundogan. Discussions between the Spanish giants and the 32-year-old midfielder have been ongoing since the beginning of this year, with a move to the iconic Camp Nou always being the frontrunner.

Gundogan concluded the season on a high note, making significant contributions to Manchester City’s triumphant Treble campaign. While the Sky Blues extended an offer to retain his services at the Etihad Stadium, Gundogan, after nine fruitful seasons in English football, has made the decision to join Barcelona. Following City’s victory over Inter in the Champions League final, Gundogan conveyed his choice to Pep Guardiola and the club’s hierarchy.

Those in close proximity to Gundogan have consistently emphasized that financial considerations did not play a pivotal role in the deal, but rather, it centered around his familial circumstances. As it stands, Gundogan has agreed to the terms of a potentially three-year contract with Barcelona, although the final year remains optional.

Barcelona had included Gundogan’s signing in their financial viability plans, which received the green light from La Liga earlier this month. Once the ink is dry on the contract, there should be no impediments to its registration. Notably, Barcelona recently secured approval for midfielder Gavi’s new contract as well.

This move presents Gundogan with a remarkable opportunity to play under the stewardship of Xavi, whom he holds in high regard and considers one of his idols. Reflecting on his admiration for certain players, Gundogan expressed, “There was not a specific player for me, but there were players like Zidane or Xavi, or even a player like Andrea Pirlo. They are players I loved to watch and enjoyed very much—maybe the reason is that I play a similar position to them. As a central midfielder, I like to watch how other controlling midfielders behave during a game: what kind of passes they play, what kind of solutions they have for different situations. I try to watch the game from a position of a midfielder.”

The imminent move to Barcelona signifies a new chapter in Ilkay Gundogan’s illustrious career. The footballing world eagerly awaits official confirmation from both clubs, solidifying this captivating transfer.