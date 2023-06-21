Lavia Transfer: Chelsea Move as Arsenal Stalls

Chelsea Eye Golden Opportunity to Secure Romeo Lavia

The Blues Circle as Arsenal Busy with Declan Rice

In the competitive realms of Premier League football, Chelsea are poised to exploit a golden opportunity to secure the signature of Southampton’s rising star Romeo Lavia. While Arsenal has also been lurking for the talented midfielder, their attention is currently diverted towards a possible signing of West Ham captain, Declan Rice. The fixation with Rice leaves a narrow window for the Blues to swoop in for Lavia suggest reports from The Daily Express.

“‘It’s a waste of time if he goes to Arsenal’ — West Ham fans on Declan Rice,” has been reported, reflecting the fervour around the potential move.

A Chase Ensues for the Belgian Prodigy

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia has been causing a stir among several Premier League giants. Just a year ago, Lavia, then 19, made the move to Southampton from Manchester City in a deal estimated at £10.5m, potentially rising to £14m. Notably, Manchester City ensured a buy-back clause, which, however, is dormant until 2024.

Chelsea almost signed him in the very same transfer window, making a last-minute £50 million bid which did not materialize.

The Belgian international’s astounding performances have kept the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal on high alert. With Southampton facing relegation, Lavia could be looking for new pastures and the elite clubs are more than interested.

Tug of War: Chelsea vs Arsenal

As things stand, Mauricio Pochettino, the man at the helm of Chelsea, has the edge in this transfer duel. Arsenal, after a rejected second bid for the £100m-rated Rice, seems unlikely to progress with Lavia until they can seal the deal for the English midfielder. The latter, who has been essential in West Ham’s Europa Conference League victory, is currently on holidays, delaying further negotiations.

“Rice is having a medical and putting pen to paper on a contract. Personal terms, though, are not expected to be problematic once an agreement with the Hammers is struck but there are many negotiations to be had over how much Arsenal pay upfront and how achievable their add-ons are,” notes Daily Express.

Chelsea’s Inside Advantage

Interestingly, Chelsea might have an ace up their sleeve. Joe Shields, who was instrumental in Lavia’s signing at Southampton, is now at Chelsea and shares a strong bond with the young Belgian.

This relationship might prove vital as, despite interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are considered the favourites to land him.

Lavia: The Perfect Fit for Chelsea’s Vision

The Stamford Bridge outfit is looking to infuse youth into their squad. With stalwarts like N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek likely to depart, Lavia represents the ideal acquisition.

Romeo Lavia aligns perfectly with Chelsea’s ambitions – a young, dynamic player who not only can make an immediate impact but is also a valuable asset for the future.

A Twist of Fate

In an intriguing turn, Declan Rice might inadvertently be a decisive factor in Lavia’s future. If Chelsea act swiftly, they could capitalise on Arsenal’s preoccupation and welcome Lavia to Stamford Bridge.