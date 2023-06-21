West Brom to Burnley: Irish Defender Bags Premier League Return

Burnley have also successfully concluded a permanent deal with Borussia Monchengladbach, securing the talented defender Jordan Beyer. Beyer had a crucial role in the club’s championship triumph while on loan at Turf Moor.

O’Shea: A Vital Cog in Kompany’s Plan

O’Shea is poised to be Kompany’s second permanent signing, as Burnley gear up to face the reigning champions, Manchester City, in their Premier League opener on 11th August. With 41 appearances across all competitions in the previous campaign for West Brom, O’Shea has demonstrated his worth with two goals and an assist to his name.

This stalwart defender has notched up 107 appearances for West Brom after progressing through their youth system, having relocated from Ireland during his teenage years. The highlight of O’Shea’s career so far is his top-flight experience, boasting 28 Premier League games for West Brom before their relegation in the 2020-21 season.

Despite having two more years on his contract with West Brom, O’Shea’s move to Burnley seems increasingly likely. The Baggies, due to their failure to qualify for the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, reportedly need to offload their key assets in the summer window to remain financially viable.

It is clear that Burnley, under the pragmatic leadership of Vincent Kompany, are making the right moves to ensure their solid return to the Premier League, with O’Shea likely to be a significant part of their journey.