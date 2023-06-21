Newcastle United Pursue £20m Deal for Strasbourg Star

Habib Diallo: Newcastle United Eyes £20m Strasbourg Ace

Strasbourg Star on Newcastle’s Radar

Premier League outfit, Newcastle United, has set its sights on signing Habib Diallo, the Senegalese striker who’s been making waves at Strasbourg According to Football Insider.

This development comes in the wake of his stunning performance in Senegal’s 4-2 victory over Brazil during a recent friendly match in Lisbon.

The 28-year-old Diallo didn’t just impress the onlookers; his performance also managed to catch the attention of Newcastle’s talent scouts present at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, Sporting Lisbon’s home ground.

Diallo vs. Premier League’s Best

Diallo proved his mettle against a formidable Brazil squad, featuring Premier League players such as Newcastle’s own Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, Tottenham forward Richarlison, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, and West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Diallo’s contribution was invaluable, netting one goal and assisting two others, against such a star-studded lineup.

Ligue 1 Impact and Potential Premier League Interest

Last season, Diallo demonstrated his striking prowess with 20 goals from 37 appearances in Ligue 1, instrumental in Strasbourg’s successful campaign to avoid relegation. This feat has certainly raised eyebrows, with several Premier League clubs now considering making a move for the Senegalese forward.

Strasbourg recognises the escalating interest in Diallo and is likely to be open to negotiations, provided they receive a suitable offer, rumoured to be around the £20m mark. Diallo’s current contract with Strasbourg runs until 2025, having joined them in 2020 from Metz, another French outfit.

Newcastle’s Future Plans

Eddie Howe, at the helm of Newcastle United, is eager to bolster his attacking options as the Magpies gear up for their Champions League campaign in the 2023-24 season. Diallo could potentially complement the existing centre-forward options at Newcastle, comprising Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, who together scored a total of 29 goals last season.

The prospect of adding Habib Diallo to their ranks would significantly enhance Newcastle United’s firepower upfront, making them a team to watch out for in the upcoming Champions League season.