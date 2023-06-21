Man City’s Late Move to Intercept Serie A Defender’s Transfer

Manchester City’s Eleventh-Hour Dash for Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae

City Enters Fray for Coveted Defender

Manchester City has made a dramatic, late manoeuvre for Napoli’s sterling defender, Kim Min-Jae. Corriere dello Sport reveals that the South Korean centre-back, once tantalisingly close to inking a deal with Bayern Munich, may now be swayed by City’s unexpected advances according to Football Transfers.

The five-year contract with Bayern had been all but concluded, save for minor finishing touches. Indeed, it seemed Kim would be joining the German outfit’s ranks, fulfilling a role that Manchester United had originally sought him for.

United’s Delay Spurs City’s Opportunity

Kim Min-Jae, who’s had an outstanding spell with Napoli, was on the brink of committing to Manchester United, having even settled personal terms with the club. However, turbulence surrounding the ownership at Old Trafford delayed the conclusion of the talks, leaving room for Bayern Munich to step forward.

Unexpectedly, City are now throwing their hat into the ring, attempting to snatch Kim from right under Bayern’s nose.

The €50 Million Question: Kim’s Release Clause

A release clause amounting to around €50 million has been woven into Kim’s contract, valid during the initial two weeks of July. This clause renders Napoli somewhat helpless, unable to resist should the fee be met.

Efforts by Napoli to eradicate this clause through the offering of a new contract have been met with rejection. The South Korean stalwart has been phenomenal since his €18m move from Fenerbahçe, propelling Napoli to their first Scudetto in over three decades.

Kim’s Remarkable Influence in Napoli

Kim, brought in to fill the void left by Kalidou Koulibaly’s departure to Chelsea, has been the fulcrum of Napoli’s defence. His commanding performances have caught the eyes of Europe’s elite, notably Manchester United, and more recently, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Kim Min-Jae’s worth is unquestionable, as attested to by Napoli’s manager, Luciano Spalletti. Following Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Atalanta, Spalletti declared, “Kim does at least 20 incredible things per game, for me he truly is the best centre-back in the world.”

The ensuing weeks will reveal whether City’s last-minute intervention will upset the anticipated move to Bayern, or if Kim will continue to be pursued by Manchester United. Whatever the case, Kim Min-Jae’s performance makes him one to watch closely.