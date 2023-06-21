Manchester United’s £50m Bid Hits Wall: Chelsea Reject Offer

Manchester United’s £50m Pursuit of Mason Mount Continues Unabated

Second Bid for Mount Falls Flat

Despite their unwavering interest, Manchester United’s second attempt to secure Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount – a sizable bid of £50m – has once again been rebuffed, as per reports from BBC Sport. With 33 goals from 195 appearances since his 2019 debut, Mount’s sterling contributions on the field have solidified his position in the Chelsea ranks.

At 24, Mount has become a coveted asset for United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, who sees him as a critical addition to the team following their recent Champions League qualification. However, despite Chelsea’s pressing need to offload players by June 30 to alleviate FFP concerns after a whopping £600m expenditure last season, Mount’s potential move to Old Trafford continues to hang in the balance.

Chelsea’s Valuation of Mount: The Sticking Point?

Insiders suggest Chelsea values their home-grown talent around £70m, a sum that clearly exceeds United’s offer. Mount, despite missing the end of the domestic season due to injury, is considered a jewel in the club’s crown. His absence was felt as the Blues recorded their worst finish in over a quarter of a century, landing 12th in the league.

Mount’s Legacy at Stamford Bridge

Mount’s reputation isn’t just hinged on domestic triumphs. He has tasted the pinnacle of European football, clinching the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, where he was instrumental in their 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the final. Alongside this, he has lifted the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup with the Blues.

Adding to his impressive resume, Mount has 36 England caps to his name, netting five goals and making a notable appearance in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder, a product of Chelsea’s academy, enjoyed successful loan spells with Vitesse and Derby County under Frank Lampard before making his Chelsea breakthrough under the very same manager in 2019. With the recent appointment of ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, it remains to be seen how this impacts the future of Chelsea’s star man, Mason Mount.