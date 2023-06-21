The €60m Question: Will Man Utd Secure Goalkeeper?

Man Utd’s Path to Secure Top Goalkeeping Target: Andre Onana

In the heart of the summer transfer window, with potential deals whirling around Europe, Manchester United’s radar is locked on one man, Andre Onana.

According to FOOTBALL TRANSFERS, United’s road to secure Onana isn’t as straightforward as one might think, with Inter tactically gauging their options.

The Cameroonian international has been on United’s wish list since Erik ten Hag took charge at Old Trafford. Ten Hag’s admiration for Onana is well documented, their rapport established during their time together at Ajax, where they clinched the 2019 Champions League semi-final spot.

Inter, however, are open to the idea of a lucrative sale, that despite Onana’s integral role in the Italian side. The San Siro outfit’s willingness to consider such a step lies in their economic strategy. By placing a hefty €60m price tag on Onana, they aim to fund a replacement and potentially secure a substantial profit.

Onana: The Revelation at San Siro

Arriving just a year ago from Ajax on a free transfer, Onana quickly established himself as Inter’s first-choice shot-stopper, displacing the seasoned Samir Handanovic. This change came as no surprise considering Onana’s commanding presence in the box along with his astute game reading and his superb footwork. These are all traits that earned him recognition as one of Europe’s leading keepers.

This season, Onana proved his worth on the continental stage, securing more clean sheets in the Champions League than any other goalkeeper. With a total of eight shutouts, he steered Inter to the tournament’s final, where they lost by a whisker to Manchester City.

Ten Hag’s Goalkeeping Dilemma at United

Onana’s traits align seamlessly with Ten Hag’s preferred goalkeeping style. His exceptional command of his area, leadership skills and remarkable ability to act as a sweeper are what United’s current keeper, David de Gea, is perceived to lack.

United face competition, with Chelsea also eyeing Onana. However, the Red Devils are in the driving seat for the Cameroonian’s signature. In case United decide to pay the hefty price for Onana, Inter’s sights are set on Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, one of Serie A’s top performer’s last term. At €25-30m, Vicario would ensure Inter a significant profit and allow them to remain within their financial constraints this summer.

It seems the transfer carousel is about to pick up pace as the summer continues, with Andre Onana firmly at the heart of it. Stay tuned to see where this goalkeeper journeyman will be calling home next season.