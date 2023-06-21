Magpies’ €50m Move for AC Milan Midfielder

Sandro Tonali: Newcastle United’s Premier League Ambitions Fueled by €50m AC Milan Target

As the dust begins to settle on another thrilling Premier League season, the wheels of the transfer window are beginning to spin. Nowhere more so than at Newcastle United, where their intent to make a splash in the market has been signalled with a substantial €50m bid for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle’s push for fresh faces comes off the back of a season where they tasted Champions League qualification, for the first time since 2003. In the driving seat of this transformative campaign was Eddie Howe, a man with a plan for the future, and a man not afraid to reach into the upper echelons of world football for reinforcements.

The Milan Maestro: Sandro Tonali

Among the targets of Howe’s aspirations is Sandro Tonali. A vibrant and versatile midfielder, Tonali is held in high regard in the footballing world, not least for his pivotal role in helping AC Milan clinch their first Scudetto in over a decade in 2022.

Tonali, at the tender age of 23, has proven his mettle on the highest stage. He is set to wear the captain’s armband for Italy at the Under-21 European Championship, further cementing his pedigree as a rising star.

With a career that began at Brescia before a loan stint at Milan in 2020 was made permanent a year later, Tonali has become a stalwart in the Rossoneri midfield. He made an impressive 48 appearances in all competitions last season, a testament to his ability to handle the rigours of the top flight. It’s no wonder that his tactical flexibility is appealing to Howe, as he envisages pushing Bruno Guimaraes further upfield.

The Broader Plan for Newcastle’s Success

Tonali is not the only name on Howe’s wish list. According to The Athletic, Newcastle aims to secure the services of two midfielders this summer – a defensive option and a versatile player. Other areas they look to reinforce include the wide forward, centre-back, and full-back positions.

And yet, there’s no denying that midfield is a priority for Newcastle. Alongside Tonali, Newcastle are reported to have a keen interest in Leicester’s James Maddison. However, this interest hinges on their ability to negotiate the right price.

Meanwhile, Tonali continues to attract interest from other Premier League giants, with Chelsea also keeping tabs on the Italian midfielder.

The Stage is Set for a Pivotal Summer

Newcastle’s ambitions have been stoked by the promise of Champions League football. Their success hinges on their ability to secure top-tier talents like Tonali. With a bid in the region of €50m tabled, the North East club has made their intentions clear: they are here to challenge and here to stay in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

As they say, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. Will Tonali trade the red and black of Milan for the black and white stripes of Newcastle? Only time, and perhaps a substantial transfer fee, will tell.