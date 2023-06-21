Tonali on the Brink of St James’ Switch in Record Deal

Tonali in Toon: Newcastle’s Big Bet on AC Milan’s Prodigal Son

In a striking move, Newcastle United have nearly clinched a deal to bring AC Milan and Italy starlet, Sandro Tonali, to St. James’ Park. This ambitious acquisition could set them back by around €70 million, based on reports by David Ornstein and James Horncastle in The Athletic.

Newcastle’s Midfield Marvel: Sandro Tonali

Eddie Howe’s side are on the precipice of securing their prime summer target. Newcastle initially put forward a bold €50 million bid for the Italian sensation earlier in the week, and following face-to-face negotiations, the discussions have reached a promising stage.

Tonali, who has previously caught the eye of Chelsea, was identified as a crucial addition to the Newcastle midfield. Fresh off the back of securing Champions League football for the Magpies, Howe was on the hunt for two quality midfielders to fortify his squad. The 23-year-old Italian fits the bill perfectly.

Should the transfer reach fruition, it may equal the club’s record spend on Alexander Isak, who joined from Real Sociedad last summer. But the hunt isn’t over for Newcastle; their summer shopping list also includes a wide forward, a centre-back, and a full-back.

Tonali’s Triumphs: An AC Milan Maestro

Emerging from the heart of Brescia, Tonali’s journey to becoming AC Milan’s midfield marvel is a testament to his prowess. The Italy international made his loan move to Milan permanent in 2021, showcasing his versatility in several midfield roles under Stefano Pioli’s guidance.

One of his crowning achievements includes helping AC Milan secure their first Scudetto in 11 years in 2022. He registered 48 appearances for the Rossoneri last season, playing a pivotal role as they finished fourth in Serie A and marched to the Champions League semi-finals, their best performance since 2007.

Eye on the Future: Newcastle’s Ambitious Plans

Newcastle’s impressive fourth-place finish last season earned them a spot in Europe’s top club competition for the first time since 2003. With the opportunity to make a mark in the Champions League, it’s clear that Newcastle are pulling out all the stops to bolster their squad.

Though Tonali is a priority, Newcastle’s plans don’t stop there. Leicester’s James Maddison is also on the Magpies’ radar, provided they can negotiate an agreeable deal. The ambition from Newcastle is undeniable; the club is not only looking to establish itself among the Premier League’s elite but also make a splash on the continental stage. The potential arrival of Tonali underlines this ambition with a bold stroke.

So, as the transfer window continues to roll on, the Toon Army waits with bated breath, hoping to see Sandro Tonali don the black and white stripes soon.