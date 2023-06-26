Ona-na, Is That The Name? Andre Onana Scouting Report

Apparently, there is a list and apparently, he is on it. When a team has a player with a huge wage, whose a fading force and is awful with his feet then usually they look to move them on as quickly as possible. In this scouting report though, we’re not talking about an outfield position, but the importance that any big club should attach to their number one. This isn’t nailed on or definite by any means, but a few moves behind the scenes coupled with the links and sources means it’s def one to keep an eye on this summer no doubt.

What’s Been Said?

After a run that saw them reach the champions league final, there’s been a lot of focus on Inter Milan’s Andre Onana. This has ramped up recently as The Athletic have claimed that Manchester United have made contact with the player’s camp over a move to Old Trafford this summer. With David De Gea’s future uncertain as his contract is set to end, the club are looking at all options. Simon Jones of the Daily Mail has also reported that the player has changed representation in anticipation of such an opportunity.

What Does He Bring?

The one thing the Cameroonian has over De Gea by some distance is the ability with his feet, which seems a must for a keeper in the modern game. Calm in possession and an excellent distributor of the ball, the former Ajax man possesses a wealth of experience at the top level. However, he’s not been without off-the-field incidents, especially on international duty (he’s retired currently) so you do wonder if this will come into the thinking at all. A decent shot-stopper no doubt, but as Ten Haag oops to evolve their style, it’s obvious why the 27-year-old could be a key target.

Stats and Info

Having only just joined Inter on a free transfer last season, Onana played 41 times in all competitions conceding 36 goals. Capology.com puts his weekly wage at just over €74,000 per week which should be easy for United transform, especially with reports De Gea is on around £375,000 per week. From a stats perspective, his clean sheet % and amount of touches really stand out, although as an Inter back three always have to use the Ngol Nkok native’s ability with his feet when pressed.

Price-Tag and Realistic

You’d put real stock in this one. There’s a reason why Onana looks set to change representatives and based on his wages and ability, it makes a lot of sense. At 27, he’s a lot younger than De Gea too and whilst no price tag has been mentioned directly, it’s suggested a fee around the £40 million mark would be welcomed by a cash-strapped club. There’s the old Ajax link between him and Ten Haag, so when you look at all the factors you wouldn’t bet against this one. You wouldn’t label it a cert either by any means, but more than one to keep an eye on.