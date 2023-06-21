Chelsea Playmaker Gears Up for Al-Nassr Transfer

Moroccan Star’s Imminent Move

The narrative at Stamford Bridge appears to be shifting, with news from the Evening Standard suggesting that Moroccan international, Hakim Ziyech, is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in an £8 million deal. As reported by Nizaar Kinsella, this transfer signifies a significant change for the 30-year-old winger, who has been a sporadic figure at Chelsea.

Ziyech, the celebrated Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, joined the club for £33.6 million in 2020. Unfortunately, his appearances this season were mostly in a substitute role, leading to growing dissatisfaction. He graced the field in Chelsea blue just 24 times this season, which has only fuelled the forward’s desire for a fresh start.

The January Saga and Ziyech’s Departure

The Moroccan winger’s disillusionment took a turn for the worse during the January transfer window. A highly anticipated move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through at the last minute, leaving Ziyech in a precarious position at Stamford Bridge. As Ziyech’s departure seems imminent, Al-Nassr exudes confidence over the imminent signing, offering a lucrative three-year contract to attract the high-profile player.

Chelsea’s Forward Strategy

Chelsea, however, have been proactive in preparing for Ziyech’s departure. Christopher Nkunku has already arrived at the club in a £53m deal from RB Leipzig, and January signing Noni Madueke is considered Ziyech’s direct replacement. Chelsea’s readiness in finding a replacement underlines the club’s forward-thinking transfer strategy.

The Saudi Arabian Magnet

In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabia is becoming a focal point in European football transfers. Ziyech could be the tip of the iceberg as a host of Chelsea players, including N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Kalidou Koulibaly, are also speculated to make a move to the Kingdom.

Other Chelsea players such as Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella have been linked with the Saudi Pro League. Yet, their preference remains firmly anchored in Europe.

As the summer transfer window heats up, one thing is clear: the allure of Saudi Arabia is growing, while Chelsea’s rejuvenation strategy is in full swing.