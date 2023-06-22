Goalkeeper Set for Spurs Move, £17.2m Deal on Cards

Agreement Close for Tottenham and Empoli for Vicario

The rumour mill surrounding Tottenham’s goalkeeping saga has finally reached its conclusion, as it’s been reported by Sky Sports that the North London side have verbally agreed a deal for Empoli’s ace shot-stopper, Guglielmo Vicario.

After weeks of speculation, a formal bid for the 26-year-old Italian is expected to be submitted by Tottenham on Thursday. Empoli have given clear indications that they will accept the offer, set to be an initial £17.2m, a figure well below the £40m asking price for Brentford’s David Raya, who Tottenham had previously shown an interest in.

Vicario’s Impressive Journey to Spurs’ Radar

Guglielmo Vicario, despite being in his mid-twenties, has already gathered considerable experience in Italian football. Since his transfer to Empoli from Cagliari in 2021, initially on loan, the Italian custodian has amassed 71 appearances. His performance stats are certainly indicative of a player on the rise, catching the eye of several high-profile clubs, with Tottenham now set to secure his signature.

Raya Saga: Price Stumbling Block for Tottenham

The signing of Vicario will bring to a close the speculation around Brentford’s David Raya joining Tottenham. The £40m price tag set by Brentford has been a stumbling block, and it seems Tottenham have decided to look elsewhere for a new man between the posts. Raya, who only has a year left on his current deal and is unlikely to pen a new contract, was previously touted as a potential replacement for the current Tottenham number 1, Hugo Lloris.

A New Chapter for Hugo Lloris?

Tottenham’s long-serving guardian of the goal, Hugo Lloris, has made it clear he is seeking a fresh challenge. The imminent arrival of Vicario, should the proposed transfer materialise as expected, could well be the catalyst that brings an end to Lloris’ illustrious career in North London.

All in all, this move represents smart business from Tottenham. They have found a younger, up-and-coming replacement for the potentially departing Lloris, while avoiding the inflated price of the transfer market by eschewing a move for Raya. Vicario’s introduction to the Premier League is now awaited with great anticipation by the Spurs faithful.