Newcastle Keen on Star Defender from Palace

Newcastle Eyes Crystal Palace Gem, Joachim Andersen

A Stalwart in Selhurst Park

Newcastle United are casting their net wide in search of defensive reinforcements, and Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen appears to be in their crosshairs. The Danish centre-back, who moved to the Eagles from Lyon for £17 million in 2021, has been nothing short of a revelation. A loan spell with Fulham in the 2020-21 season showcased his mettle, and his tenure at Selhurst Park has only bolstered his reputation as one of the premier centre-backs outside the traditional Big Six.

Joachim Andersen has made a whopping 32 appearances in the Premier League this season, even finding the back of the net against the reigning champions, Manchester City. His partnership with the rising English star Marc Guehi has been instrumental in Crystal Palace’s solid backline.

The Eagles’ Nest – A Hard Bargain?

Andersen still has three years left on his five-year contract. This puts Crystal Palace in a commanding position to demand a hefty price tag for the defender. Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, reportedly has a £75 million war chest at his disposal, but Crystal Palace’s asking price could be a fly in the ointment as per Daily Mail.

It’s also worth mentioning that Andersen has been pivotal in Crystal Palace’s defensive achievements, contributing to eight clean sheets this season. The former Fulham loanee received high praise from his manager Roy Hodgson, who lauded him as ‘excellent’ in a pre-match press conference against Tottenham last season.

Newcastle’s European Dream

The Magpies are in a race against time to bolster their squad depth, which was one of their Achilles heels in the 2022-23 campaign. With a coveted spot in the Champions League next season, Eddie Howe is keen on bringing in fresh blood to heighten the competition within the squad. Andersen’s proven Premier League experience and defensive prowess make him an enticing target.

A Double Whammy for Crystal Palace?

Whilst Newcastle are plotting to entice Andersen, Crystal Palace are reportedly in the market for defensive recruits as well. The reason being, the emerging talent of Marc Guehi has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Losing both Guehi and Andersen could be a tremendous blow for the Eagles.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle’s interest in Andersen comes hot on the heels of their pursuit of AC Milan’s midfield maestro Sandro Tonali, with a £50 million bid in the works.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can swoop in for Andersen, or if Crystal Palace will stand firm in keeping their defensive linchpin.