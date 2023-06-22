Old Trafford Giants Pursue Serie A Scoring Machine

Manchester United’s Gargantuan Pursuit for Napoli’s Jewel: Victor Osimhen

Manchester United, the Old Trafford giants, have set their sights high in an audacious bid to bolster their attacking arsenal. Their target? Napoli’s scintillating goal-machine, Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star has been nothing short of extraordinary, drawing global acclaim for his exploits on the Italian soil.

A Season to Remember for Osimhen

In the 2022-23 season, Osimhen painted the Serie A with goals, netting an impressive 26 times in 32 appearances. His flair for finding the net powered Napoli to secure their first Scudetto since the era of the legendary Diego Maradona. This laudable performance has sparked rampant rumours of a blockbuster move.

Napoli’s Eye-watering Valuation

Now, let’s talk numbers. With Manchester United in hot pursuit, it has been revealed through an indirect approach from French champions PSG, the astronomical figure Napoli expect for their prized marksman.

French outlet Le Parisien, reports that Napoli have slapped a jaw-dropping €180m price tag on Victor Osimhen.

Even the cash-rich PSG have been deterred by this valuation. If Osimhen were to leave Napoli for that price, he would become the second most expensive player in history. This raises questions on whether Manchester United would be willing to splash such an exorbitant sum.

United’s Takeover Drama: An Obstacle?

As the takeover battle at Old Trafford rages on, with Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe as frontrunners, the uncertainty clouds Manchester United’s spending prowess.

Mount Agrees Personal Terms with Red Devils?

In the midst of the Victor Osimhen drama, it is whispered that Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount. All that’s left is for United to negotiate a fee with Chelsea.

Another Napoli Star Beyond Reach?

United seem poised to miss out on Napoli’s South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, who is rumoured to be on the cusp of signing with Bayern Munich as of July 1.

Will the Red Devils dig deep into their coffers for Victor Osimhen or will Napoli’s astronomical asking price prove to be a bridge too far? Only time will tell.