Fulham Consider £10m Bid for Former Premier League Right-Back

Fulham Consider Move for Norwich Right-Back, Max Aarons

Fulham, one of the surprise outfits in last season’s Premier League, find themselves on the lookout for some right-back reinforcement. As reported by The Telegraph, Norwich City’s Max Aarons appears to be on their list of potential signings. Manager Marco Silva sees the need to bolster his squad depth in this area, with a bid for Aarons seemingly under consideration.

Marco Silva’s Defensive Dilemma

Last season, Marco Silva depended heavily on Kenny Tete to hold the fort at the right-back position. While Tete consistently put up commendable performances, Silva’s only alternative was Cedric Soares, an Arsenal player brought in on a temporary basis. Soares’ loan spell, however, is drawing to a close, pushing him towards an imminent return to the Emirates Stadium. This leaves a noticeable gap in the Fulham defence – one that Silva aims to plug swiftly and effectively.

Max Aarons: A Viable Solution?

Max Aarons, the young and dynamic Norwich right-back, may be the answer to Silva’s conundrum. Two seasons ago, Aarons was part of Norwich’s foray into the Premier League, showcasing his talents in the top tier of English football. Although his side eventually returned to the Championship, Aarons’ performances left a lasting impression.

With a price tag hovering around the £10 million mark, Aarons is certainly within Fulham’s financial reach. His addition to the squad could provide the Craven Cottage side with much-needed depth in the right-back position, and his prior Premier League experience could prove invaluable as Fulham aims to maintain its surprise package status in the coming season.

A Look Ahead

While it is yet to be seen if Fulham will officially table a bid for Aarons, the interest is evident. A move for the young full-back could prove to be a shrewd investment, both in terms of strengthening the squad and adding a player with proven Premier League experience.

The potential acquisition of Max Aarons is a clear statement of intent from Fulham and Marco Silva, underlining their ambitions for the upcoming season. As the summer transfer window unfolds, Fulham fans will no doubt be eager to see whether this potential signing comes to fruition.

Until then, the focus for Marco Silva’s side remains clear: build on last season’s success and maintain the competitive edge that caught many of their Premier League rivals by surprise. Bringing in a player of Aarons’ quality could be a crucial step in that process.