Reds in Hunt for Bundesliga Star

Gravenberch Eyes Anfield: Could Liverpool Pounce on Bayern’s Young Prodigy?

Liverpool, the iconic Merseyside club, could be licking their lips at the prospect of bringing Ryan Gravenberch into Jurgen Klopp’s tactical masterclass. After an arduous year at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch seems to be angling for an exit, and the Reds might be all too eager to welcome the Dutch dynamo reveals The Daily Mirror.

A Fleeting Love Affair With Bayern

The talented midfielder signed for the Bavarian giants Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer. However, with a mere three starts in Germany’s top-flight, his tenure in Munich hasn’t exactly been rosy. Gravenberch hasn’t shied away from voicing his discontent about life at the Allianz Arena.

The situation didn’t improve with the appointment of the new Bayern boss, Thomas Tuchel, replacing Julian Nagelsmann. Gravenberch’s limited game-time led to his unfortunate descent from the senior Dutch international team to the Under-21s.

Gravenberch Speaks Out

In a candid chat with ESPN, the 21-year-old expressed his disappointment, stating: “To be honest, yes I am,” when asked if he was dissatisfied with the minutes he’s got at Bayern. “I expected to play more minutes than I did. I thought I would get some more chances. It’s about just wanting to play, that’s the most important thing at my age. I hope it’ll be at Bayern – otherwise, we’ll just have to look further.”

He added, “I want to play, but the manager is picking other players. I have to accept it, but it’s difficult. I was hoping for more minutes but I have to stay calm. I told everyone that I don’t want another year like that. Of course, you can’t always be in the starting XI, but you can still play regularly – you can get a lot of minutes.”

Tuchel’s Reassurances Fall Short?

Tuchel has not been blind to Gravenberch’s talents. He commented in April, “He did well when he was subbed on against Freiburg. I’m not thinking any further than Hoffenheim right now. He’s a candidate to start or to come on during the game. I see his qualities in training.”

However, despite reassuring him to be both patient and impatient, Tuchel’s words have seemingly done little to allay Gravenberch’s concerns.

Liverpool’s Renewed Interest

Liverpool, who were keen on signing him from Ajax, could now be assessing the situation with bated breath. The Merseyside club’s interest could be rekindled, especially if Gravenberch is truly considering a departure from Munich.

Bayern’s Stance

While the player seems restless, Bayern aren’t keen sellers. They dished out over £20 million for his services and with four more years on his contract, they may not be in a hurry to let him go. Bayern president Heb Hainer told BILD, “In my opinion, he is an incredibly talented player. That’s why we brought him. He got more playing time towards the end of the season. I’m sure he’ll get more playing time in the future.”

The Anfield Attraction

Would the allure of playing under Klopp at Anfield be too tempting for the young Dutchman to resist? Or will Bayern Munich manage to retain their investment?

Liverpool’s possible involvement in the Gravenberch saga could be heating up. The question remains: Will Gravenberch be sporting the Liverpool red next season? Only time will tell.