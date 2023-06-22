Another Chelsea Star Heading to Saudi?

Chelsea’s Rising Star Hudson-Odoi on Saudi Arabia’s Radar

Hudson-Odoi’s Dilemma

As the summer transfer market heats up, Chelsea’s very own Callum Hudson-Odoi finds himself in a whirlwind of speculation. The 22-year-old dazzler, who is no stranger to the spotlight, has caught the eyes of two clubs in the Saudi Pro League suggests a report from The Athletic. Fresh off a loan stint at Bayer Leverkusen, where he clocked 21 appearances, Hudson-Odoi is focusing on lacing up his boots for Chelsea’s pre-season under new management.

“The winger signed a five-year contract in 2019 after progressing through the academy into the senior squad. He rejected a move to Bayern Munich in order to stay at Stamford Bridge,” recalls The Athletic.

A Youthful Departure?

Typically, those who make the journey to Saudi Arabia are seasoned players seeking a swansong in their careers. For instance, Chelsea midfield maestro N’Golo Kante recently joined Al Ittihad at age 32.

“Al Ittihad confirmed the arrival of midfielder Kante, 32, on Tuesday evening, while The Athletic have reported that Hakim Ziyech, 30, is in talks over a move to Al Nassr,” The Athletic mentions.

However, with just a year left on his contract, Chelsea seems open to bids for their youthful prodigy. Hudson-Odoi’s shift to Saudi Arabia could pave the way for more young talents to consider such a move.

Hudson-Odoi: A Gem in The Making

Since joining Chelsea in 2007, Hudson-Odoi swiftly moved up the ranks and was deemed one of Chelsea’s brightest talents. A career-stalling Achilles injury in 2019 was a stumbling block, but he’s now hungrier than ever.

Hudson-Odoi, who kicked off in Chelsea’s triumph over Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final last year, has already donned the blue jersey 126 times, scoring 16 goals and delivering 22 assists. At such a tender age, he still has dreams of playing at the pinnacle of football.

This news adds an interesting twist in Hudson-Odoi’s career. Will he stay at Chelsea or embrace a new challenge in Saudi Arabia? The transfer window is afoot, and all eyes are on this promising star.