Bournemouth Eye £9.5m Deal for Serie A Forward

Bournemouth: A New Home for Justin Kluivert?

A £9.5 Million Deal in the Works

In the latest transfer news that resonates within both the Premier League and Serie A, Bournemouth, an ambitious Premier League side, are making significant strides to acquire the talents of Justin Kluivert from Roma. According to Talksport, the Cherries are progressing in their pursuit, closing in on a deal worth £9.5 million for the forward.

The Kluivert Journey: From Roma to Loan Spells

Justin Kluivert, a name known to football fans around the world due to his legendary father, Patrick Kluivert, arrived at Roma back in 2018. However, the 24-year-old’s tenure at the Stadio Olimpico has been a mixed bag of performances. Despite scoring nine times in 68 appearances for the Giallorossi, he found himself falling down the pecking order over recent years.

Resulting from his change in fortunes at Roma, Kluivert found himself on multiple loan spells to continue his development. His journey took him to RB Leipzig and Nice, and most recently, he was donned in the bat-emblazoned shirt of Valencia. During the 2022/23 La Liga season, Kluivert provided a commendable performance for Valencia, registering eight goals in 29 appearances for a side that languished in 16th place.

A Young Starlet and His Famous Legacy

The football world got its first glimpse of Justin Kluivert’s talents during his time at Ajax. There, he sparked a wave of interest from big clubs, including Manchester United. Despite the allure of the Premier League giant, Kluivert chose a different path in 2018, opting for a move to Italy with Roma instead.

It’s worth noting that Justin isn’t the first Kluivert to attract attention from the Premier League. His father, Patrick Kluivert, had an illustrious career with Ajax, AC Milan, and Barcelona before dipping his toe into English football with Newcastle United in the 2005/06 season. The Dutch legend netted 13 goals across all competitions during his tenure with the Magpies, before ultimately moving on to Valencia following his release.

A New Chapter for Kluivert in Bournemouth?

If the deal with Bournemouth goes through, Justin Kluivert will be the latest in a string of promising signings for the Cherries. The young forward’s skillset will be a welcome addition to a squad that aims to compete for promotion in the coming season. Furthermore, having a player with Serie A and La Liga experience in their ranks would be a considerable asset for the side.

While the future of Justin Kluivert remains a hot topic in the transfer window, it is clear that Bournemouth are eager to secure his services for the coming season. Will the south coast be the place where he finally realises his full potential and follows his father’s footsteps in making a mark in English football? Only time will tell.