Former Man Utd Captain’s 2024 Legal Battle Ahead

Maguire’s Mykonos Mishap: A Glimpse into the Upcoming Retrial

A Defender on Defence

Brace yourselves as Harry Maguire, Manchester United captain, gears up for his retrial scheduled for the 7th of February, 2024. This retrial is set a staggering three and a half years post his Mykonos misadventure.

In August 2020, the 30-year-old England defender was embroiled in a tumultuous incident during a family holiday on the idyllic island of Mykonos. Subsequently, he was found guilty by a court on the neighbouring island of Syros for assaulting a police officer and attempted bribery. Maguire was handed a suspended 21-month sentence.

A Twist in the Tale

In a turn of events, Maguire’s legal team sprang into action and appealed against the conviction. “At which point he was deemed innocent until proven guilty under Greek law”, reported by BBC Sport.

The retrial was initially set to commence earlier this month, but was postponed after Maguire’s legal team requested a deferment.

Pitch or Court?

Considering the retrial date falls smack dab in the middle of the 2023-24 season, don’t expect to see the Manchester United star take a breather from defending goals to defend himself in Greece. The towering figure, crucial to Manchester United’s defence, is not mandated to be present for the retrial.

Maguire, in all likelihood, will remain focused on leading the Red Devils, while his legal team tackles the Greek courtroom.