Man City to challenge Arsenal & Man Utd for Premier League Star

The Battle for Declan Rice

The saga of Declan Rice’s potential transfer is one that involves a trio of major football cities, all engrossed in a shared pursuit of one of English football’s brightest talents. The West Ham United captain has emerged as a focal point for Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and to a certain extent, the Hammers themselves, as we approach the summer window’s climax.

West Ham’s Stance

David Sullivan, the Chairman of West Ham United, has been open about his captain’s possible departure from the London Stadium. In the aftermath of the club’s Europa Conference League triumph, he hinted that the 24-year-old defensive midfielder “wanted to go” and has potentially played his final game for the Irons.

Rice, whose contract expires in 2024 with a provision for a one-year extension, has been a mainstay at the heart of the West Ham midfield since making his senior debut in 2017. His impressive performances have been instrumental in the club’s recent success, with his 245 appearances providing a testament to his consistency and importance.

Arsenal’s Interest

Meanwhile, across London, Arsenal’s eyes are firmly set on Rice as well. The Gunners had a club-record proposal of up to £90 million (comprising a £75 million fee and £15 million in add-ons) turned down by their Premier League counterparts earlier this week. However, as reported by The Athletic, the North London outfit are inching closer to a sum that could convince West Ham to part ways with their captain.

Mikel Arteta, the man at the helm of the Emirates Stadium, has pinpointed midfield as the primary area for enhancement this summer. Despite the recent recruitment of Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Spaniard views the acquisition of Rice as a critical piece in Arsenal’s puzzle.

Manchester United’s Interest

Man Utd’s counter-strategy for Declan Rise, is an inventive player-plus-cash proposition potentially involving Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay. The Red Devils’ willingness to offload these players is well-known, with West Ham particularly interested in midfielder McTominay.

Manchester City Enters the Fray

The competitive landscape for Declan Rice’s signature intensifies as Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, have entered the battle. The Sky Blues are set to table an official offer, following their initial exploration of a move for the England international.

This strategic decision by Pep Guardiola’s team comes at a time when the club is finalising a deal for Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic, while Ilkay Gundogan is edging closer to a free transfer to Barcelona. With Fernandinho in the twilight of his career and Gundogan’s imminent departure, Rice is viewed as an ideal candidate to bolster their midfield options.

What’s Next for Rice?

The narrative surrounding Rice’s future carries an aura of uncertainty. However, it is clear that his admirers are unyielding in their pursuit. The coming days will indeed be pivotal, as one of English football’s most enticing transfer dramas reaches its zenith. For Declan Rice, the tale of three cities continues.