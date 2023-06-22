Ten Hag’s Patience Tested

Manchester United’s Takeover Limbo Torments Ten Hag’s Ambitions

Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag finds himself embroiled in a sea of frustration as the club’s takeover saga puts a damper on their transfer market ventures. This comes at a crucial time when the club needs to be bolstering its ranks for the impending Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s Restless Plea for Progress

Almost a month has lapsed since Manchester United’s triumphant return to the Champions League. However, their silence in the transfer market is deafening. Following their commanding 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford on May 25, which marked their return to Europe’s elite stage, Ten Hag didn’t mince words regarding what he believes is necessary for them to be competitive.

“We need more,” proclaimed Ten Hag. “Now we are far away, so we have a lot of work to do. We’ve made progress, but we need better players if we want to compete for the highest. But I don’t have so much patience, that is one of my mistakes.”

The Glazers and Takeover – A Twin Thorn in Ten Hag’s Side

The Daily Mirror reports that the agonisingly prolonged takeover process, along with the Glazers’ historical hesitance to spend lavishly post-Champions League qualification, is putting a damper on Ten Hag’s aspirations to fortify his team.

Months ago, Ten Hag and Darren Fletcher, United’s Director of Football and Technical Director, had a meeting to pinpoint transfer targets. However, the Glazers are not authorising any expenditures until the takeover is wrapped up, a state of affairs which is believed to have exasperated Ten Hag.

Manchester United’s Rivals Seize the Day

Adding salt to the wound, United’s neighbours Manchester City have already acquired Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, while Liverpool has roped in Alexis MacAllister and Arsenal secured West Ham’s Declan Rice. Meanwhile, Manchester United seems rooted in transfer market inertia.

A Frugal History

The Red Devils’ parsimonious approach following Champions League qualification is not a recent phenomenon. Post-Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, the club has averaged a spend of £93.1m in transfer windows following Champions League qualification, compared to roughly £182m when not qualifying. Despite added revenue from the Champions League and sponsorships, the frugality continues.

Ten Hag’s Wishlist in Jeopardy

Ten Hag has his sights set on at least three additions – a striker, midfielder, and goalkeeper – and has shortlisted targets for each role. Striker prospects include Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, while midfield options feature Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, and Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Moreover, with David De Gea’s contract coming to an end, a new first-choice goalkeeper is high on Ten Hag’s agenda. Porto’s Diogo Costa, Everton’s Jordan Pickford, and Brentford’s David Raya are reportedly in the frame.

Time: A Luxury Manchester United Can’t Afford

As days roll by with no activity, there is growing concern that United’s inertia could result in missing out on key targets, like David Raya who is rumoured to be close to joining Tottenham.

For Erik ten Hag, every passing day is a step back. His impatience, by his own admission, is reaching its breaking point due to the Glazers’ inaction in the transfer market.

In conclusion, Manchester United must break the shackles of this takeover limbo if they are to support Erik ten Hag in constructing a squad capable of challenging Europe’s elite.