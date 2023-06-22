West Ham Line Up Arsenal Striker as Priority Signing

West Ham Eyes Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun Amid Transfer Tumult

Arsenal and West Ham in Strident Summer Strategy

Reports indicate that West Ham United are manoeuvring themselves into position to secure the services of Arsenal’s hot prospect Folarin Balogun. As per our sources, the Hammers have identified the rising star as a priority signing as they look to bolster their frontline.

The 21-year-old marksman, who is set to celebrate his 22nd birthday on July 3, has had an outstanding spell on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims. With an impressive tally of 21 goals in 37 games, Balogun has caught the attention of West Ham’s management.

Uncertain Future for Balogun at Arsenal

Balogun’s future at the Emirates is somewhat shrouded in mystery. Despite holding US international status, his position at Arsenal is far from secure, prompting speculation about a potential exit. With Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, unable to promise him ample game time next season, it seems the stage is set for a summer shift.

Transfer Talk and Player Valuations

In the midst of the Balogun intrigue, there’s significant chatter surrounding West Ham’s English midfielder, Declan Rice. Currently valued at a whopping £100 million, the Rice saga has seen talks between the two clubs escalate.

Complications, however, have arisen as Man Utd threw their hat into the ring with a player-plus-cash proposal, causing a scenario described as Arteta’s “worst nightmare”.

Despite the high stakes, West Ham appears open to a part-exchange deal, and Balogun’s name has surfaced during the Rice discussions according to Football Transfers

Striking Gold: Hammers’ Summer Plan

David Moyes, West Ham’s gaffer, is keen on augmenting his attacking options, and Balogun seems to fit the bill. As current striker Gianluca Scamacca gears up for a potential move to Serie A, Roma and AC Milan, interestingly enough, are also monitoring Balogun, alongside RB Leipzig.

However, Arsenal aren’t too keen on using their academy star as a bargaining chip in the Rice negotiations, given that talks about Balogun’s future are yet to reach a conclusion.

Arteta has expressed interest in assessing Balogun’s performance during their pre-season tour in the USA in July. But whether or not Balogun will stick around to seize this opportunity remains to be seen. One thing is clear though – this summer’s transfer season is sure to keep fans on their toes.