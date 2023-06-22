Rice’s Arsenal Preference Challenges Manchester City’s Bid

Declan Rice Eyes Arsenal Move Amidst Manchester City’s Rival Bid

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian reports a brewing storm in the transfer market as West Ham’s Declan Rice reveals a preference for Arsenal, even as Manchester City make plans for a counteroffer.

Man City’s Bid Vs Rice’s Preference

While Arsenal’s opening gambits to secure Rice have been rebuffed, the prospects of Mikel Arteta landing his prime target seem under threat. Manchester City’s financial potency enables them to match West Ham’s £100m price tag, presenting a tantalising prospect for the 24-year-old to join Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Despite a conversation with Guardiola late last season and Man City preparing for Ilkay Gündogan’s departure to Barcelona, Rice’s prospects of a first-team spot seem limited. The treble champions have a wealth of central midfield options, with Mateo Kovacic poised to join from Chelsea and Rodri and Kalvin Phillips already in the ranks.

The Arsenal Advantage

Rice’s chances of regular first-team football appear brighter at Arsenal, an allure compounded by his desire to remain in London. His new status as a father and close-knit family ties add weight to the Arsenal option. Further, Rice’s appreciation of Arteta’s footballing vision suggests no issues should arise over personal terms.

The sticking point for Arsenal is the fee. The initial bid of £60m, supplemented with £15m in add-ons, swiftly followed by a £75m proposal with the same add-ons, failed to meet West Ham’s approval. The Hammers’ discontent over the spreading of the £75m payment over five years and the perceived unrealistic nature of the add-ons have added fuel to the transfer fire.

West Ham’s Expectations and Arsenal’s Intentions

West Ham are insisting on a fewer-installment payment to bolster their financial stance. Nonetheless, expectations run high that Rice could become a Gunner, with a potential fee exceeding £100m considering add-ons. Despite refuting claims of a third bid, there were indications as of Thursday evening that the transfer might be reaching a close.

To secure Rice, Arsenal would have to break their transfer record. Arteta seeks to enhance his midfield’s physicality and has set sights on Southampton’s Roméo Lavia, valued at £45m. Also on Arteta’s radar is Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, set for a medical ahead of an anticipated £60m deal, with an official announcement expected next week.

Clearing the decks for Rice’s arrival, Arsenal plan to offload Granit Xhaka, courted by Bayer Leverkusen, and Thomas Partey. Interest in Partey has emerged from Saudi Arabia and Juventus, though the player’s preference is to remain in Europe.