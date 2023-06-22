Man Utd Closing in on Chelsea Midfielder for £60m Deal

Man Utd Gears up for £60 Million Mason Mount Acquisition as Chelsea Loosens Grip

The final piece of the transfer puzzle seems to be falling into place, as reported by The Mirror. Mason Mount, the stalwart English midfielder, is on the brink of a departure from Chelsea as the club reportedly softens its stance on the anticipated move to Man Utd.

Hammering out the £60m Deal

Tensions had been escalating on both sides of the transfer table when Man Utd’s initial £50m bid was rebuffed by the Blues, who were holding their ground for a cool £70m. However, the boardroom standoff now appears to be thawing as Mount’s contract’s final year looms ominously over Stamford Bridge. A compromise in the region of £60m appears to be the likely resolution to this negotiation stalemate.

A Clear Choice for Mount

Amidst these intense backroom discussions, Mount’s intentions have been unequivocally clear. The 24-year-old dynamo has firmly set his sights on new horizons, with no intentions of extending his Chelsea tenure beyond the summer of 2024. Chelsea, in turn, seems prepared to open the gateways for the academy graduate’s forthcoming departure.

A Summer of Significant Departures

In what appears to be an extraordinary summer exodus, Mount could be the third midfielder to bid Chelsea farewell within a single window. The Blues have already waved goodbye to French football maestro N’Golo Kante, and the rumour mill is rife with whispers of Mateo Kovacic nearing a lucrative £30m relocation to Manchester City.

Pre-season Prep: Ten Hag’s Game Plan

Erik ten Hag, Man Utd’s master tactician, is eager to expedite the Mount deal before embarking on their pre-season tour. Drawing from the protracted acquisitions of Casemiro and Antony in the previous year, ten Hag’s anticipation is palpable.

The pre-season trail for Man Utd kicks off on July 12 in Oslo, where they face-off with Leeds. A four-game American tour awaits later in the month, with games scheduled across New Jersey, San Diego, Houston, and Las Vegas.

Chelsea’s Summer of Change

Chelsea’s transfer landscape is bustling, with preparations underway for Mauricio Pochettino’s inaugural season in charge. Heavyweights like Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are attracting Saudi suitors, while the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also under the departure spotlight.

The Blues have ushered in their first new face of the summer – French international Christopher Nkunku, imported from RB Leipzig. The excitement surrounding Nkunku’s arrival is palpable, as expressed in his own words, “I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club, and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch.”

As this whirlwind transfer saga evolves, one thing remains clear – Chelsea’s loss could indeed be Man Utd’s gain in the Mason Mount chase.