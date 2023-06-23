Saudi Pro League Eyes Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah: The Next Milestone in Saudi Arabia’s Football Journey?

In an era where the lines between football and geopolitics are increasingly blurred, the recent stirrings in Saudi Arabia’s football landscape can hardly be overlooked. The desert nation, fuelled by a voracious appetite for football, is laying down an emphatic marker. Their audacious target? Liverpool’s talisman, Mohamed Salah.

This notion, reported by Four Four Two, is an audacious indication of the aspirations of Hafez Al-Medlej, a seasoned leader within the Asian Football Confederation and the Saudi Pro League.

A Revolution on the Sand?

Far from settling for veterans past their prime, the Saudi Pro League, under the umbrella of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, is seeking to entice football’s best and brightest. The landscape is fast changing, resembling less of a golden sunset retreat and more of an alternate, intriguing career path for players in their prime.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and even the distinguished tactician Steven Gerrard have all been lured by the pull of Saudi football. Benzema, the 35-year-old Ballon d’Or laureate, punctuated this transformation with his high-profile transfer from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, signalling a paradigm shift.

A Tale of Two Continents – Al-Medlej

Conversations surrounding the emerging Saudi football scene are incomplete without Al-Medlej’s visionary assertion, “All transferable footballers will from now on be targeted by Saudi clubs. We do not hire players who are already finished,” as relayed by Koura and reported by AS.

The football revolution seems relentless. Al Hilal are on the cusp of signing 26-year-old Ruben Neves, coveted by Barcelona. Bernardo Silva, the Manchester City maestro, is also on their radar. Yet, the biggest statement of intent lies in Al-Medlej’s interest in Liverpool’s Salah.

The Egyptian King – From Mersey to the Middle East?

It is a testament to Salah’s magnetism that he is the desired centrepiece of this Saudi football revolution. His pan-Arabic popularity coupled with his status in Europe makes him an irresistible prospect. As Al-Medlej puts it, “I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future.”

The narrative surrounding Salah’s future has been a constant source of speculation. While he did sign a rewarding new contract with Liverpool last year, the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and whispers of an exit add fuel to the fire of speculation.

French football outlet FootMercato even suggested earlier this year that Salah was considering a move to La Liga. With two years left on his Liverpool deal, the unfolding tale of Salah and the Saudi Pro League will be a story to watch with a keen eye. It is not just about one player’s career trajectory; it’s a narrative that represents the shifting sands of global football politics.