Dortmund Eye Man Utd Youngster to Fill Bellingham’s Boots

Hannibal Mejbri: Dortmund’s Next Target Post-Bellingham Era

Borussia Dortmund are turning their sights on Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United, intending to fill the void left by Jude Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid. Reports emanating from Football Transfers suggest Dortmund are willing to part with approximately €15 million to secure the promising midfielder’s services. This strategy is consistent with Dortmund’s history of tapping into Premier League’s youth resources, a path that brought them players like Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The Dortmund Blueprint

Following the €103 million deal that took Bellingham to Madrid, Dortmund find themselves needing to replenish their midfield ranks. The Manchester Evening News reports, “Borussia Dortmund are interested in a deal to sign Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United this summer…the German side would be prepared to pay a fee in the region of €15 million, which would include performance-related add-ons.”

Mejbri: The Next Big Thing?

Hannibal Mejbri, the 20-year-old Tunisian international, is being earmarked as a future star. Although born in France, Mejbri chose to represent Tunisia on the international stage. His Premier League experience with Man Utd is limited, having made just three appearances before a loan move to Birmingham City.

Despite Birmingham City’s middling 17th-place finish in the Championship, Mejbri’s contribution was notable. With one goal and five assists in his 38 appearances, he showcased his midfield potential and impressive playmaking abilities.

The Mejbri Metrics

The statistical output from Mejbri’s season on loan is also indicative of his potential. He recorded two progressive carries per game and contributed to three shot-creating actions per 90 minutes. This type of performance suggests Mejbri could fit well into Dortmund’s playing style.

Manchester United’s Plans

With Erik ten Hag at the helm, Mejbri’s future at Old Trafford is far from certain. While Dortmund may have their sights set on the youngster, ten Hag has reportedly expressed interest in giving Mejbri opportunities to prove his worth. The upcoming pre-season tours could provide a pivotal stage for Mejbri to stake his claim in the United squad.