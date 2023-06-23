Tottenham To Capitalise on Newcastle’s Transfer Pivot?

Tottenham Step Up in Pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the charge for the acquisition of James Maddison, the attacking maestro from Leicester City. Previously, Newcastle United was expressing significant interest in securing the England forward’s services, however, they’ve now redirected their focus. The Guardian reports the shifting dynamics in this intriguing summer transfer battle.

Newcastle Interest Takes a Backseat

Maddison, whose departure from Leicester is imminent following their Premier League relegation, had been a strong target for the Magpies. Spurs, however, are anticipated to be preparing an improved offer, following a rejected joint bid for Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Despite Newcastle’s previous attempts to procure Maddison, a shift in their summer plans is now evident. The Magpies appear to be strengthening their midfield by acquiring Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a hefty €70m plus add-ons. Consequently, their interest in Maddison might be put on the back burner for this transfer window.

Tottenham to Take Advantage?

With Newcastle’s attention diverted, Spurs could take advantage and push ahead in their pursuit of the former Norwich City playmaker. Yet, insiders close to Leicester suggest that the North London outfit may not rush into their next bid. It’s yet to be determined whether Leicester’s financial constraints will push them to settle for a lesser fee.

Manchester United have kept an eye on Maddison, however, with Bruno Fernandes holding the No. 10 spot, an additional playmaker seems unlikely. Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel’s reign, had extensively scouted Maddison, but their summer focus lies elsewhere.

Spurs’ Tactical Plan and the Maddison Factor

The newly-appointed head coach of Spurs, Ange Postecoglou, aims to implement a 4-3-3 system, requiring fresh talent in midfield. James Maddison, with his renowned creativity, could be the solution.

Last season, under Antonio Conte’s back three formation, Spurs seemed to lack finesse in midfield. Maddison, one of the Premier League’s top creators, bagged 10 goals last season, securing a spot in England’s World Cup squad. A move is vital for the three-time capped international to stay in contention for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

Financial Muscle and Champion League Draw

While Newcastle’s financial capabilities could outstrip Spurs, and their potential to offer Maddison Champions League football is tempting, their immediate priority is to finalise the deal for Tonali. Conversations with Milan have been positive, and the 23-year-old Italian midfielder is prepping for a medical.

As Newcastle align their ducks for Tonali, it paves the way for Spurs to close in on Maddison. This intriguing race adds another layer of suspense to this summer’s transfer window.