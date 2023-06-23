Juventus Target Arsenal Star for Midfield Reinforcement

Partey’s Potential Move to Juventus: Inside the Transfer Talks

As we delve into the continuous ebb and flow of the transfer season, a new name has appeared on Juventus’ radar: Arsenal’s Thomas Partey. This intriguing development, as reported by Sky Sports Italy, adds yet another layer to an already complex off-season.

Juve Eyes Arsenal’s Midfield Asset

Known for their tactical acumen and strategic foresight, Juventus’ management are said to be considering an array of options to bolster their midfield. Among these options, Ghanaian international and Arsenal’s stalwart, Thomas Partey, appears to be a solid contender.

The robust central midfielder, whose current deal with Arsenal runs until 2024, is understood to have greenlighted a potential move to the Italian giants. If successful, the transfer could come to fruition for a fee estimated between €18m and €20m.

Contract Terms on the Table

Pending successful negotiations, a three-year contract awaits Partey at Juventus. Such an agreement would see the 30-year-old providing his services to the Turin club until 2026, a development that would significantly impact the team’s midfield dynamics.

Juventus’ Midfield Conundrum

Juventus’ interest in the Arsenal midfielder comes as the club grapples with uncertainties surrounding the future of their current midfield option, Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman’s contract is due to expire on June 30, and negotiations surrounding an extension have been ongoing.

Rabiot, along with his mother-agent Veronique, is said to be considering the Old Lady’s offer of a one-year extension. Juventus’ management considers Rabiot’s renewal a priority in the current market and remains confident about retaining the 27-year-old.

Scouting for Alternatives

While a resolution to Rabiot’s contract situation is eagerly awaited, Juventus aren’t resting on their laurels. The club continue to explore the market, scouting for potential alternatives to fill the midfield slot should their plans with Rabiot fall through. This proactive approach led to the consideration of Arsenal’s Partey, a player noted for his physical presence, defensive acumen, and excellent distribution skills.

The coming weeks will undoubtedly provide more clarity on Partey’s future as well as Juventus’ plans for their midfield. As one of the most consistent performers in Arsenal’s squad, Partey’s potential move would signify a significant shift for both clubs, a development that’s sure to keep fans and pundits on their toes in this summer transfer window.