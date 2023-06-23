Carlo Ancelotti’s Legal Battle Over Everton Bonus Scheme

Tensions Swirl As Ancelotti Enters A Court Battle Over Everton Bonus Scheme With Alisher Usmanov

A tale of high stakes, big money, and the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti, the highly esteemed manager finds himself in a legal tussle with his former employer, Everton Football Club. The case involves a potential bonus fund suggested by Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek billionaire with controversial associations. The Guardian reports on the whole intriguing tale.

Controversial Bonus Talks

The story begins in 2019, a time when Ancelotti was contemplating taking the reins at Everton. This period coincided with proposals from Usmanov about a series of performance-based bonuses, hinging on Everton’s Premier League performance. These discussions have led to speculation regarding a potential side deal between Ancelotti and Usmanov, which might be at the heart of Ancelotti’s high court claim against Everton.

Usmanov’s Influence Over Everton: Myth or Reality?

This situation opens yet another chapter in the ongoing saga concerning Usmanov’s alleged sway over Everton’s owner, Farhad Moshiri. Football regulators and fans alike have long been intrigued by the influence exerted by those not officially tied to a club’s management or ownership. Could Usmanov, the largest shareholder of the club’s primary sponsor, be promising incentives to the coach?

Usmanov’s spokesperson confirmed the billionaire had discussed a bonus fund with Ancelotti, “in the event of significant club success – namely, entering the League of Champions [sic].” However, he stressed that no legally binding arrangements were made, noting Everton’s performance fell short of being termed a success.

The Missing Bonus: Where Lies the Truth?

Reliable sources tell The Guardian that the crux of Ancelotti’s high court claim may be a bonus he contends was negotiated with an individual not officially connected to the club. Targets might have included a top-half finish, a feat Ancelotti managed in the 2020-21 season. A former Everton director hinted that Ancelotti had been “promised something … and now it clearly hasn’t gone away.”

However, Everton maintains that no such bonus payments were offered, or would have been approved.

The Guardian first reported Ancelotti’s legal case, which pertains to “general commercial contracts and arrangements,” on 12 June.

Uncertainty Looms Over Everton Board

Adding to Everton’s worries, the board presently comprises just one member, chairman Bill Kenwright, following the recent resignation of three directors. Although no replacements have been announced yet, the club assures new appointments are on the horizon.

The intriguing relationship between Moshiri and Usmanov has been a subject of controversy for some time. The controversy heightened in January, with multiple managers alleging the presence of the oligarch during their interviews for the top job at Everton.

Usmanov: A Controversial Figure

In 2021, Usmanov, a prominent shareholder in several Everton sponsors, was barred from entering the UK by the Home Office. Despite this, Everton maintained it hadn’t breached any laws or Premier League regulations.

When sanctions were imposed on Usmanov following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Everton announced it had severed ties with the businessman. He vehemently refuted the Foreign Office’s allegations, vowing to fight them.

In response to the Guardian’s questions about the bonus talks with Ancelotti, Usmanov’s spokesperson insisted the billionaire “has always carefully observed the Premier League’s rules and legal requirements. He has never, and could never, make any decisions within FC Everton.”

No comments were provided by Everton, Moshiri, or Ancelotti to the Guardian.