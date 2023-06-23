Chelsea and Strasbourg: A New Alliance in European Football

Chelsea’s Parent Company BlueCo Swoops for Stake in RC Strasbourg

In a strategic move sure to pique the interest of the Premier League, 90min.com are reporting that Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo has announced a fresh deal to acquire shares in the French club RC Strasbourg. The move amplifies the increasingly international nature of football’s top tier, with RC Strasbourg finishing 15th in the recently concluded Ligue 1 season.

One reassuring aspect of this arrangement is the continuity in Strasbourg’s leadership. Strasbourg’s president Marc Keller, a familiar name to fans of West Ham, Portsmouth, and Blackburn, from his 1998 to 2002 stint, will retain his position.

For Strasbourg, Keller’s continued leadership offers stability in a time of significant change, all while infusing the club with the ambitious vision that the Chelsea owners bring.

BlueCo’s Expansion: Drawing Parallels with the City Football Group

BlueCo, an entity formed by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, secured the purchase of Chelsea last summer. Now, their acquisition of Strasbourg echoes the strategies of other leading football groups. Observers can’t help but draw parallels with City Football Group’s impressive multi-club stable, which extends across Spain, France, the United States, Australia, Japan, China, India, Uruguay, and more.

In a momentous statement, Keller underscored the significance of this new partnership: “This is an important day for Racing. It’s something my shareholder friends and I have been thinking about for the past two years. We’ve built a club that’s healthy at every level and well-managed.”

Keller emphasised the club’s readiness for this change: “Although there was no financial urgency, we were aware that we had reached the ceiling of our model, and if we wanted to continue driving Racing forward and projecting it into a new dimension, we necessarily needed to be accompanied by a solid structure capable of supporting our development and our ambition.”

He voiced his optimism about the future, welcoming the new investor enthusiastically: “I am therefore delighted at the perspective to welcome a new strategic investor, with whom we would accelerate the club’s ambition to build the Racing of tomorrow.”

Looking Forward: Chelsea, BlueCo and Strasbourg

This move by Chelsea’s owners to acquire a stake in Strasbourg has rippling effects beyond the Premier League. It underscores the growing trend of football club owners expanding their influence across multiple leagues and continents.

Strasbourg stands to benefit from the international expertise and ambition that the Chelsea owners bring to the table. With Keller at the helm and BlueCo’s backing, the future of RC Strasbourg looks promising indeed.

As we look ahead, the BlueCo group’s latest foray into French football could mark a new chapter in the increasingly global narrative of the sport. One thing’s for sure: fans of Chelsea, Strasbourg, and the wider football world will be watching eagerly to see what unfolds next.