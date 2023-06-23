Newcastle United Clinch Deal for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United Strikes a Deal with AC Milan for Midfielder Sandro Tonali

Newcastle United, have reportedly secured an agreement with Italian giants AC Milan over the signing of prodigious midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to 90min.com. A significant step in Newcastle’s summer transfer dealings, this move promises to add robust dynamism to their midfield.

The Magpies Secure Tonali’s Signature

Driving this move, Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief scout Steve Nickson visited Italy on Tuesday. Their mission was clear – to finalise the transfer for Tonali, and they have reportedly been successful. Their return journey from Milan is said to be with a sealed deal in their possession.

The young Italian midfielder showed openness to a move to St James’ Park after initial contact was made by Newcastle over the weekend. Now, sources have confirmed that Tonali has consented to a six-year contract after spending three seasons gracing the pitch at the iconic San Siro.

A Medical in Romania Precedes Contract Signing

Tonali, who is currently based in Romania for the European Under-21 Championships with Italy, will undertake a medical examination before signing on the dotted line of his new contract with Newcastle United.

Insiders close to AC Milan suggest the cumulative worth of the deal, including add-ons, is approximately €70m (£60m). If this is accurate, Tonali would become Newcastle’s second most expensive acquisition ever, just behind the previous year’s signing of Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

The First of Many New Faces at St James’ Park?

This agreement marks Newcastle’s first major signing for the summer, but the Magpies aren’t stopping there. The club’s strategy reveals plans to introduce another four fresh faces to their squad under manager Eddie Howe.

Besides Tonali, Newcastle has set their sights on a right-sided central defender, a full-back, a wide forward and a number 10. James Maddison of Leicester City is currently topping their list for the coveted number 10 role. The attacking midfielder is also on Tottenham’s radar, but Newcastle appear to be in pole position, with preliminary discussions with Leicester already underway.

With this audacious move for AC Milan’s Tonali, Newcastle United is signalling a strong intention to bolster their squad. The prospect of the young Italian midfielder plying his trade in the Premier League adds a touch of Serie A flair to Newcastle’s line-up and is sure to excite fans as they await the new season.